Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 49F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.