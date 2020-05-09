Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Windy with on and off snow showers during the morning. High 47F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 36F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.