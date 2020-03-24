Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Windy with rain and snow showers mixed this morning. Becoming partly cloudy this afternoon. High 52F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.