Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. High 44F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers along with windy conditions. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.