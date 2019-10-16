Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Sunshine early then becoming cloudy later in the day. High 59F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with rain likely. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.