These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Sept. 20
Funbucket, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, Sept. 21
The Early Show with the Julie Dougherty, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Skunk Sessions, 9:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Sunday, Sept. 22
Allan Estes & Orville Giddings, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, Sept. 23
Mike Francis, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Henley Douglas JR and HDRnB Band, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Joe Wilkins Funk du Jour, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Fly Amero and special guest, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Sept. 27
The Bordellos, 9:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Saturday, Sept. 28
The Early Show with Nadia Robertson, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Live Dead, 9:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Sunday, Sept. 29
The Satch Kerans Band, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Monday, Sept. 30
Mike Francis, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
