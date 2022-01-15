Some new artwork has joined the Works Project Administration murals at City Hall.
On Friday, three paintings were delivered and hung in the barren office of new Mayor Greg Verga.
The paintings — "Portuguese Hill" by Carl Peters (1897-1980), "St. Peter's Fiesta" by Elias Newman (1903-1999), and "Gloucester State Fish Pier" by T.M. Nicholas, done in the 1990s — are on loan from the Cape Ann Museum.
Verga said he chose the Peters painting because he grew up on Portuguese Hill, one of Gloucester tight-knit neighborhoods.
"CAM greatly welcomes the chance continue what is a longstanding partnership with many previous City Hall administrations to loan select pieces from the museum's collection for display the mayor's office," said museum director Oliver Barker.
The tradition started with Mayor John Bell in the early 2000s. "In recent times, former Mayors Carolyn Kirk and Sefatia Romeo Theken both embraced this opportunity," Barker added.
"Of the pieces selected by Mayor Verga, it is worth noting that T. M. Nicholas is a contemporary artist based out of Rockport whose work, along with that of this father Tom Nicholas, was featured in a special exhibition that opened at the museum in early 2020," he said.
City Hall has, according to the Massachusetts Cultural Council, the best collection of Works Progress Administration murals in Massachusetts. The murals, done in the 1930s, can be found on the main floor, in Kyrouz Auditorium, and in the office of the mayor's secretary.
Photographer Paul Bilodeau contributed to this story.