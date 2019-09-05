Rockport’s contemporary art gallery iartcolony brings together musicians, visual artists, performers, filmmakers, augmented reality sculptors and alchemists for an art exhibition and happening when it opens ‘commune’ on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 5 to 8 p.m at 42 Broadway.
The event will highlight local and international celebrities, including Rock and Roll Hall of Famer David Robinson of The Cars and The Modern Lovers and Ken Brown, director of psychedelic cinema who has projected psychedelic light shows for Jimi Hendrix, The Who, the Grateful Dead, among others.
“The magic for the audience, and for me as a filmmaker, is those moments when the audio and the visual get together,” said Brown, who will be joined by with Psychedelic Cinema Orchestra members Ken Winokur of Alloy Orchestra and Jonathan LaMaster and Dana Colley of Morphine.
Gallery co-founders Bob and Jill Whitney Armstrong have assembled more than 20 participants who embody the essence of the 1960s and its movement, of which several were intimately involved.
A highlight of the event will be Brian King’s performance of “He Was A Cloud,” an original Dionysian song in his newest play, “Medusa: Reclaiming the Myth,” at 7:08 p.m. The play premiered this summer at the Museum of Science’s Charles Hayden Planetarium in Boston.
The event will also feature Monica Lynn Manoski in her reiki tent, an oration on the revival of commune by Darin Murphy at 6 p.m., a participatory drawing installation for augmented reality by multimedia artist Will Pappenheimer, and a live painting demonstration by Michael Talbot.
The show runs through Nov. 22. Call iartcolony at 978-764-5495 or visit iartcolony for more information.
End-of-summer series on the green
The Music on Meetinghouse Green series concludes on Friday, Sept. 6, with a performanxe by Alvin Foster and his band, Soul Eclectic.
The music, which starts at 6 p.m., takes listeners on a journey back in time with the tunes of the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.
While centered in Motown’s sound, Soul Eclectic also celebrates the artists that grew up alongside and after the era. The band features both Foster and Tricia Reed on vocals, Oscar Brown III on guitar, Briana Washington on keyboard, Min Jae Yim on bass and Jarrell Campbell on drums.
The Gloucester Meetinghouse, home of the Unitarian Universalist Church, is located at the corner of Church and Middle streets. The venue is handicapped-accessible. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be held inside the meetinghouse.
Each week, Music on Meetinghouse Green partners with a different nonprofit organization to raise awareness for the services it provides to the community, as well as a local food vendor. This week’s show benefits the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation. Food service will be by Causeway Restaurant. For more details, visit gloucestermeetinghouse.org/event.
Concert Winds Trio playing Annisquam Village Church
The Annisquam Village Church, 820 Washington St., continues its concert series on Sunday, Sept. 8, at 4 p.m. with a benefit performance by Concert Winds Trio.
The trio of Jean Antrim on flute, David Benjamin on clarinet and Priscilla Walter on piano — seasoned players with a penchant for lighthearted chamber music — will perform Franz Danzi’s trio “Sinfonia Concertante” as well as duos and solos by Brahms, Delibes and Noda. Special student guest flautist Sophia Hogan-Lopez will join the trio for Leroy Anderson’s “Penny Whistle Song.”
The concert is a benefit for the newly refurbished Village Church at the head of Lobster Cove. Widely known for its beauty and resonant acoustics, this historic building is a welcome venue for chamber music and has attracted many world-class musicians to perform.
A reception in the Cove Room, which has also undergone renovations, follows the concert.
General admission is $20; seniors and students are welcome for $15. Tickets may be purchased online at capeannwinds.brownpapertickets.com or at the door. For more information, call 978-281-0376.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks in advance.
