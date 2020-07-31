Saturday, Aug. 1, is the first day of peak hurricane season, which extends through September.
While the last hurricane in Massachusetts was Bob in 1991, the commonwealth has a history of destructive hurricanes. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting an above-normal hurricane season for 2020.
Regardless of the seasonal forecast and the actual number of storms that occur, it only takes one storm to severely impact an area. All of Massachusetts is at risk — with the storm surge threat in coastal areas and high winds, heavy rainfall and inland flooding possible across the entire state, as we saw with tropical storm Irene in 2011.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the threat posed by hurricanes, tropical storms and other natural hazards increases.
The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (mass.gov/mema) has issued the following recommendations to prepare for this year’s hurricane season.
Know your evacuation zone
Find out if you live or work in a predesignated hurricane evacuation zone. To learn whether your home or business is in the zone, visit mass.gov/knowyourzone.
Create an emergency plan
Develop a plan with the members of your household to prepare for what to do in an emergency situation, including making an evacuation plan, planning for individuals with access and functional needs, and addressing any extra considerations necessary during COVID-19, including how you might evacuate and where you might evacuate to. If you are in a high-risk population, the safest option may be to evacuate to a location without the general public, such as a hotel, relatives’ house or other destination. More information on developing a household emergency plan can be found at mass.gov/info-details/make-a-family-emergency-plan.
Build an emergency kit
You want to create a kit containing items that will sustain you and your family if you are isolated without power or unable to go to a store for three to five days. Be sure to customize the kit for your family’s specific needs. During the COVID-19 pandemic that means including face coverings, masks, hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies and any other necessary items. Suggestions for what should be included in an emergency kit can be found at mass.gov/info-details/build-an-emergency-kit.
Stay informed
Every family should have multiple methods for receiving emergency alerts. Learn more about different types of alerting and information tools, including the Emergency Alert System, Wireless Emergency Alerts, NOAA Weather Radio, social media and traditional media, the 211 helpline and local notification systems. Check mass.gov/info-details/be-informed-and-receive-emergency-alerts for the various alert tools available.
What is Massachusetts doing to prepare? MEMA and the Department of Public Health have developed guidance for the commonwealth and municipalities in providing operating shelters and conducting evacuations during COVID-19, which will be used to adjust the commonwealth’s mass care and evacuation plans to help keep individuals both safe and healthy during a disaster.
In addition, state agencies are adjusting plans, including re-evaluating capacities of state-initiated regional shelter sites; preparing for the need for additional evacuation transportation vehicles; adding screening, sanitization, disinfection and general public health protocols to existing mass care plans; and planning for and preparing to provide sheltering in noncongregate settings, such as hotels. For more information on the preparations by MEMA and DPH, visit mass.gov/mema.
While you prepare for your own household emergency needs, don’t forget to touch base with other family members and friends who might also be impacted — especially any older people who may live alone. Don’t wait until an emergency occurs to try to contact people who may have been evacuated or have lost power or internet services. Make communications plans before they are needed.
Tracy Arabian is the communications officer at SeniorCare Inc., a local agency on aging that serves Gloucester, Beverly, Essex, Hamilton, Ipswich, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Rockport, Topsfield and Wenham.