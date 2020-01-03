Wonson in concert
A piano concert featuring Aaron Wonson takes place on Sunday, 2 p.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St., Gloucester. The musical program features works by Debussy, Ravel, Scarlatti and Brahms. Free-will donations accepted for a youth program and college expenses. For more information, visit www.stpaulcapeann.org.
Catch ‘em before they leave
“Grace in Nature and Faith: Drawings 16th-19th Century,” a preview exhibition of drawings that will be shown in New York City and Paris, will run from Jan. 4 to 12, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. daily, at Découvert Fine Art, 73 Main St., Rockport. Free. For more information, visit www.decouvertfineart.com.
CAM on tour
Winter Shorts return in January: The Cape Ann Museum presents a monthlong series of specialty theme-based tours of the collection on Saturdays starting Jan. 4 at 11 a.m. Three or four tours are offered each Saturday; sign up for one or more. Each tour lasts approximately 20 minutes with time to transition in between. Tours are free for members or with museum admission. Reservations required. For information, visit capeannmuseum.org or call 978-283-0455 ext. 10.
Prints, poetry and vinyl
Jane Deering Gallery presents a new show “Jack Evans: As Is,” which opens on Saturday with a public reception from 3 to 6 p.m. at 19 Pleasant St., Gloucester. This exhibition features a selection of new paintings and prints by Gloucester’s Jack Evans, owner of Mystery Train Records, and who is also a poet. His work is inspired by the energy and improvisation of the 20th century abstract expressionists. The exhibition runs through Jan. 31. For more information, visit janedeeringgallery.com.
