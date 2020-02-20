Tunes on the Town

These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, Feb. 20
1606 Live Music Series featuring Mari Martin, 6 to 9 p.m., The Beauport Hotel, 55 Commercial St., Gloucester.
Steve Lacey, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Feather & Wedge, 5 Main St. in Rockport.
Evangeline and Henri, 7 to 9 p.m., Mile Marker One Dining Room & Bar at Cape Ann’s Marina Resort, 75 Essex Ave., Gloucester. Evangeline King on vocals and percussion and Henri Booy on guitar and vocals cover songs from the ’70s to today.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party featuring Johnny Bluehorn, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Acoustic Corner with Mike Forgette, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Friday, Feb. 21
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
DJ Skully, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
The Doucette Brothers Band, 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
SATURday, Feb. 22
The Early Show with Bradley Royds, 6 to 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Spynz, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
SuNday, Feb. 23
Steve Lacey, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Feather & Wedge, 5 Main St. in Rockport.
Tony Frontiero, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Magnolia 525 Tavern, 12 Lexington Ave. in Gloucester.
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeños, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Michael O’Leary, Adrienne Howard, Linda Swicker and David de la Barre host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
Fozzie Hill, David Brown, Wolf Ginades and Dave Mattacks, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
MoNday, Feb. 24
Gloucester Sea Chantey Night pub sing, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., upstairs at The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Open Jam, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Chris Fitz Grice, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Henley Douglas Jr. and HDRnB Band, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
1606 Live Music Series featuring Brick Park Duo, 6 to 9 p.m., The Beauport Hotel, 55 Commercial St., Gloucester.
Fly Amero and special guest, 8 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Feb. 27
1606 Live Music Series featuring Ditto, 6 to 9 p.m., The Beauport Hotel, 55 Commercial St., Gloucester.
Brian Alex , 7 to 9 p.m., Mile Marker One Dining Room & Bar at Cape Ann’s Marina Resort, 75 Essex Ave., Gloucester. Acoustic pop and soul.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with John Keegan and Mark Earley, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Acoustic Corner with Mike Forgette, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Friday, Feb. 28
Tony Frontiero, 7 to 9:30 p.m., The Inn at Babson Court, 7 to 9:30 p.m., 55 Western Ave., Gloucester. All ages, BYOB.
RUNA, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Coffeehouse, First Congregational Church, 12 School St, Rockport, handicap-accessible. Advance tickets $20 at oldsloopcoffeehouse.org, Toad Hall Bookstore in Rockport, or The Bookstore in Gloucester. Suggested contribution at the door is $25 for adults, $5 for those 18 or younger, and $50 for families.
DJ Slipwax, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
SATURday, Feb. 29
F-Bomb, 9:30 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
SUNday, March 1
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Antique Table, 7 Central St., Manchester. Michael O’Leary and Bob and Jen Strom host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
Thursday, March 5
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Toni Lynn Washington, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
SUNDAY, March 8
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeños, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Michael O’Leary, Adrienne Howard, Linda Swicker and David de la Barre host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
Thursday, March 12
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
SUNday, March 15
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Antique Table, 7 Central St., Manchester. Michael O’Leary and Bob and Jen Strom host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
Thursday, March 19
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Chris “Stovall” Brown, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
SUNDAY, March 22
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeños, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Michael O’Leary, Adrienne Howard, Linda Swicker and David de la Barre host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
Thursday, March 26
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Tim Pike, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, April 2
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with “Sax” Gordon, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, April 9
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Brian Templeton, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
SUNDAY, April 12
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeños, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Michael O’Leary, Adrienne Howard, Linda Swicker and David de la Barre host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
Thursday, April 16
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Danielle Miraglia, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, April 23
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Sonia Rae and Ryan Taylor, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
SUNDAY, April 26
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeños, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Michael O’Leary, Adrienne Howard, Linda Swicker and David de la Barre host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
Thursday, April 30
Dave Sag’s Blues Party with Dennis Brennan, 8:30 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
SUNday, May 3
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Antique Table, 7 Central St., Manchester. Michael O’Leary and Bob and Jen Strom host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
SUNDAY, May 10
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeños, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Michael O’Leary, Adrienne Howard, Linda Swicker and David de la Barre host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
SUNday, MaY 17
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Antique Table, 7 Central St., Manchester. Michael O’Leary and Bob and Jen Strom host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
SUNDAY, May 24
Celtic Music Session, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Jalapeños, 86 Main St., Gloucester. Michael O’Leary, Adrienne Howard, Linda Swicker and David de la Barre host an acoustic session of mostly traditional songs and tunes from the Celtic countries.
