Boys Soccer
MANCHESTER ESSEX 4 AMESBURY 1
The Hornets move to 8-4-1 thanks to a dominant performance from senior captain Naderson Curtis, who had three goals and an assist.
Curtis opened the scoring 20 minutes in then assisted on fellow senior captain Beren Schmidt's first half goal to make it 2-0 at the half. Curtis then added two more second half goals, one on an assist from Sam Bothwell the other from Schmidt.
The Hornets host Hamilton-Wenham on Wednesday (4 p.m.).
GLOUCESTER 0 HAMILTON-WENHAM 0
The Fishermen move to 7-2-1 after battling the Generals to a scoreless draw on Thursday at Newell Stadium.
Max Sperry earned his fourth shutout of the season in goal. Gloucester is back in action on Saturday at Dracut (10 a.m.).
Girls Soccer
AMESBURY 2 MANCHESTER ESSEX 0
The Hornets (2-10-1) played competitively but dropped a second meeting with Amesbury this season.
Madi Cook had five saves in goal. Sarah Baker had a big game in the midfield for the Hornets, Charlotte Crocker was strong at striker while Amelia Donnellan-Valade was strong on defense. Manchester Essex travels to Hamilton-Wenham on Wednesday (3:45 p.m.).