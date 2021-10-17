Boys Soccer
GLOUCESTER 7 DRACUT 0
GLOUCESTER 0 HAMILTON-WENHAM 0
The Fishermen move to 8-2-1 after battling the Generals to a scoreless draw on Thursday at Newell Stadium against Hamilton-Wenham and a dominant win over Dracut on the road Saturday.
Geremy Palacios paced the offense with three goals in Saturday's, two of them assisted by Aiden Almeida. Andrew Coelho scored twice and had two assists, Kayky Barbosa and Brendan Anderton each scored a goal.
Max Sperry earned his fourth and fifth shutouts of the season in goal as Gloucester now has three straight clean sheets.
MANCHESTER ESSEX 4 AMESBURY 1
The Hornets move to 8-4-1 thanks to a dominant performance from senior captain Naderson Curtis, who had three goals and an assist.
Curtis opened the scoring 20 minutes in then assisted on fellow senior captain Beren Schmidt's first half goal to make it 2-0 at the half. Curtis then added two more second half goals, one on an assist from Sam Bothwell the other from Schmidt.
The Hornets host Hamilton-Wenham on Wednesday (4 p.m.).
Girls Soccer
AMESBURY 2 MANCHESTER ESSEX 0
The Hornets (2-10-1) played competitively but dropped a second meeting with Amesbury this season.
Madi Cook had five saves in goal. Sarah Baker had a big game in the midfield for the Hornets, Charlotte Crocker was strong at striker while Amelia Donnellan-Valade was strong on defense. Manchester Essex travels to Hamilton-Wenham on Wednesday (3:45 p.m.).