Golf
GLOUCESTER 52 PEABODY 20
The Fishermen improve to 9-0 on the season and swept all eight individual matches in Monday's road win.
Jack Delaney had the low round of the day for Gloucester, which meets Peabody again on Tuesday at Bass Rocks Golf Club (4 p.m.).
Field Hockey
SWAMPSCOTT 2 GLOUCESTER 0
The Fishermen fall to 3-2-1 with Monday's road loss. The team returns to action on Wednesday at home against Danvers (7 p.m.).
SAUGUS 2 ROCKPORT 0
The Vikings move to 1-5 with Monday's tight loss as the teams were tied at the half.
Caitlin Moran had 15 saves in goal. Sydney Bouchie played well in the midfield and Julia Sekercan played well at forward.
Rockport is right back in action on Tuesday at Ipswich (4 p.m.).
Girls Soccer
IPSWICH 3 ROCKPORT 1
The Vikings (3-4-1) snapped a three-game win streak with Monday's loss at home.
Kylie Wheat scored the Rockport goal. The team is back in action on Saturday at Hamilton-Wenham (3 p.m.).
GEORGETOWN 1 MANCHESTER ESSEX 0
The Royals broke a scoreless tie with less than seven minutes to play to land the win.
The Hornets (1-8) got a good game from Madi Cook in goal (10 saves). Maddy Curran and Amelia Donnellan also played well for Manchester Essex, which returns to action on Thursday at Triton (4 p.m.).
Boys Soccer
IPSWICH 4 ROCKPORT 1
The Vikings fall to 2-4-1 with Monday's road loss.
Colby Kelly had the Rockport goal. The team hosts Amesbury on Wednesday night (6 p.m.).