Swimming
GLOUCESTER AT NORTH SECTIONALS Senior captain Caroline McKay had a big day for the Gloucester swim team at Saturday’s North Sectional Meet at Milford High School. McKay turned in a second place finish in the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.20. That finish is good enough to earn her a spot in State Meet on February 26. McKay also qualified for states in the 500 freestyle.
Willow Barry also had an impressive showing for Gloucester, qualifying for states in the 100 backstroke. The 200 freestyle relay of Sarah Fernandes, Haley Weed, McKay and Barry also turned in a state qualifying performance.
ME’S FURSE WITH ANOTHER RECORD SETTING PERFORMANCE After setting a pair of meet records a week ago at the CAL Meet, Shea Furse was at it again for Manchester Essex. Furse won a pair of gold medals in Saturday’s North Sectional Meet at Milford High School and set a pair of meet records in the process. Furse won the 500 freestyle with a record time of 4:55.79 and the 200 freestyle with a record time of 1:50.15. She also teamed up with Ava Magnuson, Emma Ketchum and Megan Graeter for an eighth place finish in the 200 freestyle relay.
Boys Basketball
GLOUCESTER 48 DANVERS 41 The Fishermen picked up a key win over a fellow Division 3 opponent on the road Friday to move to 6-11 on the season.
Zach Oliver and Nate Montagnino both scored in double figures with Oliver also having a big day on the defensive end of the floor, shutting down Danvers’ most dangerous offensive player. Brady Sullivan also played well for Gloucester, seeing extra minutes with a few players out.
Gloucester is back in action on Thursday at Newburyport (6:30 p.m.).