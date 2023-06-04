Baseball
MANCHESTER ESSEX 13, NEW MISSION 8
No. 30 Manchester Essex (7-13) broke out to an 8-7 lead after two innings on Saturday before play was suspended due to rain. The Hornets came back on Sunday and put away the visiting No. 25 seed at Gosbee Field.
Troy Flood sparked the early Hornets rally with a home run.
Manchester Essex now advances to the Round of 32 against a familiar opponent. The Hornets travel to No. 3 Seekonk (16-4) on Monday in a rematch of last year’s Div. 4 State Final. The Hornets won the state championship with a 2-0 win over Seekonk last year but Seekonk will enter this year’s game as a heavy favorite. First pitch at 4 p.m. at Seekonk High School.
Softball
MANCHESTER ESSEX 22,
RISING TIDE CHARTER 10
No. 30 Manchester Essex (8-12) was sparked by a nine-run fifth inning to break open a close game against the No. 35 seed on Saturday at Sweeney Park.
Anna Gardner went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and struck out 10 and got the win on the mound. Abby Aiello had two hits and two RBIs, Kyra Levasseur and Abby Taron had a hit and drove in two runs, Cecelia Mann had two hits and five runs.
The Hornets are back in action on Monday at No. 3 Clinton (17-1) in the Division 4 Round of 32.
Girls Tennis
MANCHESTER ESSEX 5,
QUABBIN REGIONAL 0
The second-seeded Hornets (13-5) rolled through the Division 4 Round of 32 on Friday.
Wins came from Vanessa Gregory at No. 1 singles, Calista Lai at No. 2 singles, Grayson Crocker at No. 3 singles, Emery Weber-Provost and Sophie Zalosh at No. 1 doubles and Sienna Crocker and Grace Scarbrough at No. 2 doubles.
Manchester Essex takes on No. 18 Wareham (15-6) on Wednesday in the Division 4 Round of 16 at Endicott College (4 p.m.).