The Manchester Essex boys and girls indoor track teams each turned in an eight place finish at the Cape Ann League Meet on Tuesday at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston. The girls finished up the meet with 18 points with the boys scoring eight.
The girls were led by a pair of second place finishes as Caroline MacKinnon got the silver medal in the 600m with a school record time of 1:40.82. Caelie Patrick set a personal record in the 1,00m with a time of 3:10.71, good for a second place finish. The Hornets girls also got a sixth place finish in the 300m from Amy Vytopilova a sixth place finish from the 4x800m relay team of Whitney Turner, Sabine Cooper, Bridgit Carovillano and Summer Demeo and a sixth place finish from the 4x400m relay team of Faye Bourgeios, Vytopilova, MacKinnon and Patrick.
On the boys side Jack Newton scored all the points for the Hornets with a fourth place finish in the 1,000m and the high jump (5-feet-8). Nate Gardner also performed well, improving on his own sophomore program record in the hurdles with a time of 9.39.
The Hornets have several athletes competing on Saturday at the Last Chance Meet at Reggie Lewis Center.