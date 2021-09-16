Golf
ROCKPORT 126 MANCHESTER ESSEX 73
The Vikings (3-3) won their second straight match while Manchester Essex falls to 0-5 in Thursday’s match at Essex County Club.
Jack Cahill led the way for Rockport with 27 points. Will Cahill had 23, Bowen Slingluff 22, Jay Jarrett 20 and Brooks Slingluff 19.
Sam Athanas was the Hornets leading scorer with a match-best 30 points.
Rockport is back in action on Tuesday at home against North Reading (3:30 p.m.). The Hornets host Lynnfield on Thursday (3:30 p.m.).
GLOUCESTER 53 WINTHROP 19
The Fishermen rolled to the win on the road Wednesday to move to 3-0 on the season.
Jack Delaney had the low round of the day with a 37, winning his individual match. Danny O’Leary won his match 9-0.
Gloucester travels to Saugus on Monday (3:30 p.m.).
Cross Country
GLOUCESTER 20 SWAMPSCOTT 37 (BOYS)
The Fishermen opened up the season with a win on the road Wednesday. Nick Poulin led the way with a first place finish followed by Max Littman in second.
SWAMPSCOTT 22 GLOUCESTER 39
The Gloucester girls dropped their season opener but got a first place finish from freshman Clara Emerson in her first varsity race. Faith Castellucci finished fifth.
The Gloucester boys and girls are back in action on Wednesday against Winthrop at Ravenswood Park for the home opener (4:30 p.m.).
Field Hockey
LYNNFIELD 6 ROCKPORT 0
The young Vikings (0-2) ran into one of the CAL powerhouses but showed improvements from their first game of the season.
Caitlin Moran played well in goal with Natalie Lamond and Amelia Lucas playing well in the midfield and Sydney Bouchie on defense.
Rockport returns to action on Tuesday at home against Triton (3:45 p.m.).