GHS coaching vacancy
Gloucester High School is accepting applications for the Varsity Girls Basketball Head Coach position.
Applications can be completed on Schoolspring.com, or the application package can be emailed to Athletic Director Bryan Lafata at blafata2@gloucesterschools.com.
Application deadline for the coaching position is May 22.
Cape Ann Summer Basketball Camp
Registration is open for the 34th Annual Cape Ann Summer Basketball camp. The camp is split up into two sessions for boys and girls with the girls running from July 11-14 and the boys July 25-28 at Rockport High School from 8:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Registration forms and additional information can be found at capeannbasketballcamp.com.