WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 23
Boys Hockey: Gloucester vs. Lynnfield (6 p.m.)
Girls Hockey: Gloucester at Shawsheen (7:30 p.m.)
Cloudy and windy with rain ending overnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Cloudy and windy with rain ending overnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: February 22, 2022 @ 8:04 pm
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of the Gloucester Daily Times get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
BOSTON (AP) — Dr. Paul Farmer, a physician, humanitarian and author renowned for providing health care to millions of impoverished people and who co-founded the global nonprofit Partners in Health, has died. He was 62.