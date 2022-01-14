Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Cloudy with gusty winds. Morning high of 39F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 8F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.