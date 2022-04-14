If Manchester Essex Regional School District’s enrollment numbers are decreasing, why is its budget continuing to increase year to year?
This was what members of the Essex Finance Committee sought to find out during a joint meeting with school district Superintendent Pamela Beaudoin and Director of Finance Avi Urbas on March 29.
While Essex’s share of the schools’ budget remains less than Manchester’s, its annual growth rate is ahead. In light of this, the Essex Finance Committee asked if the district could find any potential savings in the fiscal year 2023 budget. The district declined to make any cuts other than the $1.1 million it planned on slashing.
While student enrollment has indeed decreased, the district’s main budget drivers — special education and health care — are still on the rise, Beaudoin and Urbas told the Essex Finance Committee.
Over the years, the district sought to keep special education costs down by providing its own special education services on site. These services include SAIL (Social and Academic Integrated Learning) and SWING (Students with Integrated Goals) for kindergartners through 12th-graders, IRWL (Intensive Reading and Written Language) for seond- to eighth-graders and above, and ACE for fourth- and fifth-graders. Last year, 61 students were enrolled in these programs, saving $1.8 million in potential out-of-district costs.
Any savings from declining enrollment are reinvested in special education. The number of special education teachers has doubled over the past 10 years while classroom, counseling and health staff largely remained stagnant.
Despite the district’s suite of special education services, 21 students last year had to get their education needs fulfilled elsewhere. The services not provided by the school district include those for complex learning or autism spectrum disorders and mental, behavioral or severe special needs.
The number of students who qualify for out-of-district placement has sharply increased within the last two years, Beaudoin said. “Circuit breaker” students, those whose education cost four times the average Massachusetts student, have 75% of their over-threshold costs covered by the state. Out-of-district tuition payments are rising faster than the circuit breaker reimbursements the district receives year to year.
Despite all these increases, the district has continued to stay within its 3.5% annual spending increase goal. The cuts the district plans to make in fiscal 2023 will keep the growth rate at 3.56%. Beaudoin told the Times she hopes to reimplement these cut programs and services if voters allow for a Proposition 2 1/2 override in 2023.
