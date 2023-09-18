In news taken from the logs of Gloucester's police and fire departments:
Friday, Sept. 15
Burglar alarm activations: Properties were checked and secured at the corner at Breezy Point Road and Wheeler Street ay 5:04 a.m., on Atlantic Street at 1:03 p.m., and Railroad Avenue at 11:22 p.m.
Disabled vehicles: Drivers who broke down on Route 128 between Blackburn Circle and Eastern Avenue at 11:16 a.m. and at 4:12 p.m. were assisted, while a vehicle parked the wrong way at Prospect and Spring streets was towed at 11:19 p.m.
Crashes with property damages only were reported on Atlantic Street at 7:15 a.m., on the Route 128 Extension between the lights at 3:05 p.m., and in the area of Good Harbor Liquors on Main Street at 9:21 p.m.
7:20 p.m.: AAA requested police service for that was "hanging over a ledge" on New Way Lane. The caller said the pregnant owner was out of the Ford Escape but a neighbor was in it, holding down the brake pedal. An officer was dispatched and Tally's Tow Service notified. Tally's removed the vehicle from the ledge.
Medical emergencies: Individuals were taken by ambulance to a hospital from Haven Terrace at 2:02 a.m., the Lorraine Apartments on School Street at 8:17 a.m., Heights of Cape Ann at 8:50 a.m., Essex Avenue at 10:49 a.m., Wyoma Road at 12:18 p.m., Herrick Court at 1:28 p.m., Hillcrest Home on Washington Street at 2:56 p.m., Lighthouse Way at 3 p.m., Sheedy Park on Pleasant Street at 3:36 p.m. Sumner Street at 6:36 p.m.
911 calls: Officers responded to calls from Bond Street at 4:09 p.m., Nautilus Road at 4:44 p.m., and Dory Road at 6:28 p.m.
Harassment service: Attempts were made to serve papers on Essex Avenue at 3:30 p.m., and Montvale Avenue at 6:27 p.m.
5:10 p.m.: Assistance for an unwelcome guest was given at Midori on Washington Street.
4:34 p.m.: An abandoned vehicle was towed from Marchant Street.
4:20 p.m.: A person on Route 128 north, between Grant Circle and the A. Piatt Andrew Bridge, was given assistance.
Debris in the roadway was reported on Barberry Heights Road, where a tree was down, at 3:07 p.m., and on New Way Lane, where a pothill at the top of the hill was filled with boulders, at 3:30 p.m.
Animal control: Investigated were calls from Oak & Ember on Rogers Street at 10:17 a.m., Summer Street at 10:20 a.m., Pine Street at 11:38 a.m., Captain Hook's Restaurant on Washington Street at 12:32 p.m., and Niles Beach on Eastern Point Boulevard at 10:39 a.m. and 2:43 and 2:45 p.m.
2:39 p.m.: Traffic control conducted on Main Street in vicinity of The Brass Monkey.
12:56 p.m.: Vandalism reported on Main Street.
Disturbances were reported on Church Street at 11:24 a.m., when a group was dispersed, and at Lincoln Park at 12:42 p.m., when peace was restored.
Traffic stops were conducted on Washington Street at 11:01 and 11:16 a.m. Both drivers were issued written warnings or citations.
10:01: Parking enforcement was conducted on Washington Avenue.
9:20 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved from the area of Walgreens on Main Street and disposed of safely.
9:19 a.m.: Well-being check requested by US Postal Service on Washington Street.
8:14 a.m.: Officer requested for a juvenile matter at O'Maley Innovation Middle School on Cherry Street.
2:21 a.m.: Building on Prospect Street checked and secured following a report of a suspicious person or activity.
1:36 a.m.: An 18-year-old Gloucester resident was arrested on charges of drunken driving, driving without license, and possession of liquor by a person under 21. The teen was arrested when police responded to a complaint about a car parked on Middle Street between Church and Washington streets.