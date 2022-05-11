Beverly M20
Essex M34
Gloucester M42
Hampton Beach M75
Ipswich M37
Manchester-by-the-Sea M31
Marblehead M8
Newburyport M67
Plum Island M54
Rockport M58
Salisbury Beach M78
Salem M15
Seacoast beaches M76
MAPS
North Shore and Cape Ann beaches M92 —93
Downtown Marblehead M10
Downtown Salem M90
Downtown Gloucester M43
Downtown Rockport M62
Cape Ann M91
Greater Newburyport M69
ON THE COVER
Photographer Joe Prezioso headed out one day last August to test out a new underwater camera by taking some shots while swimming. That’s how he captured this photo of a young girl on her boogie board at Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester.