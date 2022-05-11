Beverly M20

Essex M34

Gloucester M42

Hampton Beach M75

Ipswich M37

Manchester-by-the-Sea M31

Marblehead M8

Newburyport M67

Plum Island M54

Rockport M58

Salisbury Beach M78

Salem M15

Seacoast beaches M76

MAPS

North Shore and Cape Ann beaches M92 —93

Downtown Marblehead M10

Downtown Salem M90

Downtown Gloucester M43

Downtown Rockport M62

Cape Ann M91

Greater Newburyport M69

ON THE COVER

Photographer Joe Prezioso headed out one day last August to test out a new underwater camera by taking some shots while swimming. That’s how he captured this photo of a young girl on her boogie board at Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester.

