BeverlyM27

Essex M31

Gloucester M44

Hampton Beach M73

Ipswich M40

Manchester-by-the-Sea M34

Marblehead M8

Newburyport M64

Plum Island M56

Rockport M58

Salisbury Beach M76

Salem M23

Seacoast beaches M82

MAPS

North Shore and Cape Ann beaches M96

Downtown Marblehead M9

Downtown Salem M95

Downtown Gloucester M47

Downtown Rockport M63

Cape Ann M98

Greater Newburyport M66

ON THE COVER

Karinah Luna, 12, of Haverhill has fun flipping her long wet hair back while playing in Plug Pond at the Lake Saltonstall (Plug Pond) Conservation Area in Haverhill. Accessible from Mill Street and Sanders Road in Haverhill, the area offers 160-plus acres with over a mile of trail connecting to the Winnekenni Park Conservation Area.

Carl Russo/Staff photo

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you