BeverlyM27
Essex M31
Gloucester M44
Hampton Beach M73
Ipswich M40
Manchester-by-the-Sea M34
Marblehead M8
Newburyport M64
Plum Island M56
Rockport M58
Salisbury Beach M76
Salem M23
Seacoast beaches M82
MAPS
North Shore and Cape Ann beaches M96
Downtown Marblehead M9
Downtown Salem M95
Downtown Gloucester M47
Downtown Rockport M63
Cape Ann M98
Greater Newburyport M66
ON THE COVER
Karinah Luna, 12, of Haverhill has fun flipping her long wet hair back while playing in Plug Pond at the Lake Saltonstall (Plug Pond) Conservation Area in Haverhill. Accessible from Mill Street and Sanders Road in Haverhill, the area offers 160-plus acres with over a mile of trail connecting to the Winnekenni Park Conservation Area.
Carl Russo/Staff photo