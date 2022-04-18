A fishing village and summer colony where sailing and swimming have long been the order of the day, Manchester-by-the-Sea is known as a pristine and perfectly preserved slice of prosperous New England seaside life.
Its coves and islands have been the subjects of many a painter, most notably master portraitist Charles Hopkinson. It also was one of the centers of furniture making in America in the mid 19th century. You’ll get a sense of that history and more at the Trask House, home today to the Manchester Historical Museum. It was built in 1823 by businesswoman Abigail Hooper, who ran a thriving general store and millinery shop on the premises, the same year she married Capt. Richard Trask, a prosperous merchant sea captain who co-owned and skippered the St. Petersburg, the largest ship ever built in Massachusetts at the time.
The town became known as a summer spot for the wealthy during the Gilded Age, and sprawling oceanfront mansions remain as a testament to that era.
By 1845, Boston’s elite, led by the socially influential poet Richard Dana, starting flocking here for summer pleasures and to socialize on the town’s seven beaches. Of those, Singing Beach, a half-mile crescent fabled for its “whispering” white sands, became the spot for sea bathing.
There are impressive views whether driving down a street filled with historic buildings or taking in the oceanscapes — from the harbor at Masconomo Park to the shores of Singing Beach.
Many visitors come to Manchester by car, often taking Route 127 to experience the various neighborhoods on Cape Ann. Many others come by commuter rail. The downtown area boasts restaurants and shops to entice them.
If a trip to Singing Beach is on your agenda, you should know that parking in the lots is mainly for residents with a valid beach parking sticker. From June 20 to Labor Day, nonresidents can pay $30 to park on weekdays only, holidays excepted, and only if space is available. On weekends, the Boy Scouts sell parking spaces by the train station for $25 per vehicle.
Also, all beachgoers are subject to a $10 beach walk-on fee, charged daily to people ages 12 to 64 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. when staff are on duty. Season passes are available for $35 at Town Hall or online at manchester.ma.us.
For sheer natural wonder, there’s no better free way to experience the town than with a visit to Coolidge Reservation, a Trustees of Reservations site. Perched on its own peninsula, its 66 acres are dense with field, forest, stream and sea, rocky outcrops, woodlands, wetlands, wildlife, sea coves, and sandy beaches, as well as — from its spectacular Ocean Lawn — some of the most breathtaking views of Massachusetts Bay, the North Shore and the shimmering skyline of Boston.
By the way, the “by-the-Sea” extension of Manchester is actually part of the town’s name. In 1989, a group of residents who believed that every mention of Manchester was associated with the much larger New Hampshire city of the same name campaigned to change the name of the town to Manchester-by-the-Sea. It was approved by a close margin at Town Meeting.