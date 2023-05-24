FRIDAY, MAY 26
Plein Air “Paint Out,” 5 to 7 p.m., Arnould Gallery, 111 Washington St., Marblehead, 781-631-6366. Meet the artists and view their works.
Moonlight Movie Night at Patton Homestead, 650 Asbury St., South Hamilton. Tickets, times and info at https://www.hamiltonma.gov/about/patton-homestead/
Gil Gutiérrez Trio, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets required, $24 to $29, rockportmusic.org.
SATURDAY, MAY 27
Marblehead Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Marblehead Veterans Middle School, 217 Pleasant St., Marblehead, and every Saturday through Nov. 18. Enter through Vince Street.
Tour Plum Island Light, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 263 Northern Blvd, Newburyport. Email friendsofpilight@gmail.com to request a 15-minute tour during the scheduled hours. You’ll get an email back from volunteers with availability. People climbing the tower stairs must be at least 5 years old and a minimum of 42 inches tall. Sturdy shoes or sneakers are required; sandals are not permitted.
SUNDAY, MAY 28
”Cat’s Meow” tour of the Great House, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Crane Estate, 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich. Nonmember adults and children $16. Info and reservations at https://thetrustees.org/event/84108//. Questions? Call 978-356-4351
Choate Island Kayak and Hiking Adventure, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Crane Beach on the Crane Estate, 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich. Trustees member, $80; nonmember, $100. Questions? Call 978-356-3066
MONDAY, MAY 29
Works of Philip Glass and Wojciechat Kilar, 8 to 10 p.m., Hammond Castle Museum, 80 Hesperus Ave., Gloucester. Played played in concert by Sinfonietta Cracovia, a premiere chamber orchestra of Europe. Visit https://philipglass.com/event/gloucester-ma-glass-kilar-at-hammond-castle/
WEDNESDAY, MAY 31
Gloucester400+ lecture series, 6 to 7 p.m., Hammond Castle Museum, 80 Hesperus Ave., Gloucester. “Main Street & Downtown,” presented by Beth Welin. Admission, $10 at door.
Daryl Hall and Todd Rundgren, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St. Beverly. Tickets, info at https://www.songkick.com/concerts/40963207-daryl-hall-at-cabot
THURSDAY, JUNE 1
Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum, 66 Main St., Essex, opens for season. Open for tours, Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. open for tours, workshops. Information, 978-768-7541 or essexshipbuilding.org.
Sunset Music Series with local band Dead to the Core, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Patton Homestead, 650 Asbury St, South Hamilton. Pack a picnic or buy one from the Cellar Door. Tickets and info at https://www.hamiltonma.gov/about/patton-homestead/
FRIDAY, JUNE 2 to SUNDAY, JUNE 4
Salem Arts Festival in downtown Salem. Multimedia and performing arts with a gallery of juried artists’ works, outdoor and indoor performances, street fair, and more. Visit www.SalemArtsFestival.com. Follow on social media at @salemartsfestival
FRIDAY, JUNE 2
Continuum Contemporary Ballet, 4 and 6 p.m., Windhover Center for the Performing Arts, 257R Granite St., Rockport. Tickets, info, windhover.org.
Sol y Canto & Fabiola Mendez, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Rockport Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. One of a summer feast performances of live music, festival favorites plus new artists, and screenings of theatre and opera from the great stages of the world. Box office: 978- 546-7391. For full summer schedule, visit rockportmusic.org.
JUNE 2 to 25
Noel Coward’s “Private Lives” at Gloucester Stage Company, 267 East Main St, Gloucester. Evening and matinee performances. For tickets and information, call 978-281-4433 or visit gloucesterstage.com.
SATURDAY, JUNE 3
Continuum Contemporary Ballet, 6 a.m. and 4 p.m., Windhover Center for the Performing Arts, 257R Granite St., Rockport. Tickets, info, windhover.org.
Marblehead Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Marblehead Veterans Middle School, 217 Pleasant St., enter from Vine Street.
SATURDAY, JUNE 3, and SUNDAY, JUNE 4
Spring Fest, noon to 5 p.m., Waterfront Park, 36 Merrimac St., Newburyport. Live local bands, local food trucks and libations, artisans and crafters.
Cape Ann Artisans Tour — Visit 17 artists’ studios in this vibrant arts community’s three designated Cultural Districts – downtown Gloucester, downtown Rockport, and Rocky Neck. Information, capeannartisans.com.
J2RC Dances presents 6/60 (Six Over Sixty), Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. Six seasoned dancers over 60 perform. Tickets, info: https://thecabot.org/event/j2rc-presents-six-over-sixty
SUNDAY, JUNE 4
Magnolia Community Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Lexington Avenue in Gloucester’s Magnolia section.
Gloucester400+ First Period Colonial farmstead tour, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The William Haskell House, 11 Lincoln St., Gloucester. Beautifully preserved, restored farmstead built in 1680. Free, just drop by. 978-515-7998
TUESDAY, JUNE 6
Gloucester400+ lecture, “From Beauport to Fenway Court: Five Houses at the Twilight of Gloucester’s ‘Gold Coast’ Era,” 5 to 7 p.m., Hammond Castle Museum, 80 Hesperus Ave. (Route 127), Gloucester. Admission $10. 978-283-2080
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7
Spring Celebration at Sharksmouth Estate, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., 305 Summer St., Manchester-by-the-Sea. Benefits the Bicentennial of the Manchester Historical Museum’s Abigail Hooper Trask House. “Winslow Homer in Manchester” presentation by Bill Cross followed by music hors d’oeuvres, desserts, libations. Information and tickets at:
THURSDAY, JUNE 8
Salem Farmers Market, Front Street, Salem on Front St. salemfarmersmarket.org
Gig and the Noise at Sunset Music Series, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Patton Homestead, 650 Asbury St., Hamilton. Pack a picnic or buy one from the Cellar Door. Tickets and info, https://www.hamiltonma.gov/about/patton-homestead/
Joe Mulholland and Rob Flax Trio, 7:30 p.m., Windhover Center for the Performing Arts, 257R Granite St., Rockport. Tickets, $20, info, windhover.org.
JUNE 9 to JULY 9, JULY 25 and AUG. 12
Rockport Chamber Music Festival under the direction of artistic director Barry Shiffman, Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Live performances of festival favorites, new artists, and screenings of theater and opera. Information, complete programing guide and tickets at rockportmusic.org. Questions and Box Office, call 978-546-7391.
Dover Quartet & Friends, 7:30 p.m., opening Rockport Chamber Music Festival on June 9.
JUNE 9 TO JULY 16
”Pippen” at the Firehouse Center for the Arts, Market Square, Newburyport. Heir to the Frankish throne, the young prince Pippin is in search of the secret to true happiness and fulfillment; winner of four 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival. Thursdays and Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. Tickets, $40, details, firehouse.org.
FRIDAY, JUNE 9
Sheffield Chamber Players, 7:30 p.m., Windhover Center for the Performing Arts, 257R Granite St., Rockport. Info, tickets, $30, windhover.org.
SATURDAY, JUNE 10
Marblehead Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Marblehead Veterans Middle School, 217 Pleasant St., enter from Vine St.
The Music Of Art: Compositions From The Museum Collection, free exhibition opening in the Wengenroth Gallery at the Rockport Art Association & Museum, 12 Main St., Rockport.
NEER North’s second annual Spring Festival, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., New England Equine Rescue North Inc, 52 Ash Street, West Newbury. Food from Melt Food Truck, beer from Buzzard’s Bay Brewery, live music, games, hayrides, kids crafts, barn tours, and touch a truck with fire and police. Bake sale with treats from Lemon + Salt, Spritzal Cookies, Diane’s Fine Desserts, Bliss Confections and more. Suggested donation $10 adults, $5 children and teens. Rain or shine.
SUNDAY, JUNE 11
Magnolia Community Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Lexington Avenue in Gloucester’s Magnolia section.
Swampscott Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Town Hall, 22 Monument Ave., Swampscott. Rain or shine.
Schubert and Schumann, 5 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. rockportmusic.org, 978-546-7391.
North Atlantic Ballet Theatre, 3 and 6 p.m., Windhover Center for the Performing Arts, 257R Granite St., Rockport. Tickets, info, windhover.org. Outdoor show; bring a picnic.
MONDAY, JUNE 12
Lunchtime History Films, noon to 1 p.m., at Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page St., Danvers, with discussion. Presented by Heritage Films, Dan Tremblay. Free, bring lunch. Questions? 978-777-1666
TUESDAY, JUNE 13
Gloucester 400+ Lecture Series, 6 to 7 p.m., “The Folly Cove Designers and the Compelling Language of Pattern,” presented by Elena M. Sarni at Hammond Castle Museum, 82 Hesperus Ave., (Route. 127), Gloucester. Admission $10.
THURSDAY, JUNE 15
Salem Farmers Market, 3 to 7 p.m., Derby Square off Front Street, Salem. salemfarmersmarket.org
Alex Minasian Quartet at Marblehead Arts Association, 8 Hooper St., Marblehead, 781-631-2608. Tickets, marbleheadarts.org
Judes + the Hutch at Sunset Music Series, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Patton Homestead, 650 Asbury St, South Hamilton. Pack a picnic or buy one from the Cellar Door. Tickets and info, https://www.hamiltonma.gov/about/patton-homestead/
Violinist Chad Hoopes and pianist Anne-Marie McDermott, 7:30 p.m., Shalin Liu Rockport Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Program of Mozart, Fauré and culminating with Beethoven’s “Kreutzer.” rockportmusic.org, 978-546-7391.
JUNE 15-17
23rd Annual Hampton Beach Master Sand Sculpting Classic, Hampton Beach, New Hampshire. Solo competition with $25,000 purse. Saturday, June 17, 1 to 3 p.m., people’s choice voting, with 8 p.m. awards ceremony on Seashell Stage followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m. The entire area is illuminated for nightly viewing through June 26.
SATURDAY, JUNE 17
Gloucester400+ Tour of Dogtown, 9 to 11 a.m., free, hosted by Les Bartlett. Meet at Dogtown Commons Entrance off Cherry St., at 9 a.m.
Marblehead Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Marblehead Veterans Middle School, 217 Pleasant St., enter from Vine Street.
Rockport Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Harvey Park, corner of Broadway and Mt. Pleasant Street, Rockport.
Second Summer Show opens, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hibbard & Maddocks Galleries, Rockport Art Association & Museum, 12 Main St, Rockport. Reception on Thursday, June 22, 6 to 8 p.m.
‘As We Rise: Photography from the Black Atlantic’ Exhibit Opening Day, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Peabody Essex Museum, East India Square, 161 Essex St, Salem. Through Dec. 1. Visit https://www.pem.org/whats-on/exhibitions/2023-04-25/7. Call 978-745-9500
SUNDAY, JUNE 18
Magnolia Community Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Lexington Avenue in Gloucester’s Magnolia section.
Swampscott Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Town Hall, 22 Monument Ave, rain or shine.
Gabe Onorio’s Second Annual Cape Ann Car Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Gloucester Daily Times’ lot, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester. ‘50s and ‘60s music, a 50/50 raffle with 1:45 p.m. drawing, and Nanna’s Fried Dough will be for sale. Free admission.
TUESDAY, JUNE 20
Open Mic Night kicks off Glen Magna Farms Summer Music Series, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Glen Magna Farms, 29 Ingersoll St., Danvers. Admission $10. Cash bar; ID required. Under 21, must be with adult. Rain date, June 21.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21
Summer Solstice Paddle, 6 to 9 p.m., Audubon’s Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary, 87 Perkins Row, Topsfield. Tickets, info, massaudubon.org.
June 21 to 25
St. Peters Fiesta in Gloucester, see schedule, Page M49.
THURSDAY, JUNE 22
Salem Farmers Market, 3 to 7 p.m., Derby Square off Front Street, Salem. salemfarmersmarket.org
Soul Rebel Project, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Misselwood at Endicott College, 407 Hale St., Beverly. 978-232-2128
Millie + the Half Nelsons at Sunset Music Series 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Patton Homestead, 650 Asbury St., South Hamilton. Pack a picnic or buy one from the Cellar Door. Tickets and info at: https://www.hamiltonma.gov/about/patton-homestead/
FRIDAY, JUNE 23
Moonlight Movie Night, 6:30 p.m., Patton Homestead, 650 Asbury St, South Hamilton. Pack a picnic or buy one from the Cellar Door. Tickets and info at: https://www.hamiltonma.gov/about/patton-homestead/
SATURDAY, JUNE 24
Marblehead Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Marblehead Veterans Middle School, 217 Pleasant St., enter from Vine Street.
Rockport Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Harvey Park (intersection of Broadway and Mt. Pleasant Street.)
Free Gloucester400+ Literary Walking Tour, 10 a.m. to noon, Sawyer Free Library’s temporary location, 21 Main St., upstairs. An hour and a half literary learning curve of Gloucester’s great writers, including TS Eliot, Rudyard Kipling. Reservations at JoeAnn@joeannhart.com
Tour Plum Island Light, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 263 Northern Blvd, Newburyport. Email friendsofpilight@gmail.com to request a 15-minute tour during the scheduled hours. You’ll get an email back from volunteers with availability. People climbing the tower stairs must be at least 5 years old and a minimum of 42 inches tall. Sturdy shoes or sneakers are required; sandals are not permitted.
Fifth annual North Shore Pride Parade and Festival, day long, various locations. Local businesses, faith groups, and community organizations in day-long celebrations of unity. Parade and Festival, North Shore Pride After Party, North Shore Pride Drag Brunch, and North Shore Pride Interfaith Service. Visit www.NorthShorePride.org
Hamilton and Wenham Block Party, 4 to 9 p.m., Patton Park, 5 Willow St (Route 1A), Hamilton. Bike Parade, 3:45 p.m., at Hamilton Wenham Library, patriotic music at the Gazebo, block party with kids activities, rides and food trucks, fireworks at 9 p.m. Questions? 978-468-4818
Comedy & Magic! with illusionist Matt Roberts, 7 to 10:15 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 22 Foster St., Peabody. A fun, family-friendly show. Tickets, https://feverup.com/m/112252
SUNDAY, JUNE 25
Magnolia Community Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Lexington Avenue in Gloucester’s Magnolia section.
THURSDAY, JUNE 29
Salem Farmers Market, 3 to 7 p.m., Derby Square off Front Street, Salem. salemfarmersmarket.org
Cold Engine at Sunset Music Series, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Patton Homestead, 650 Asbury St, South Hamilton. Pack a picnic or buy one from the Cellar Door. Tickets and info, https://www.hamiltonma.gov/about/patton-homestead/
Castle Hill Thursday Night Summer Picnic Concerts kick-off, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., on Grand Allee at Crane Estate, 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich. Bring picnic or buy one. Member carload $30; non-member carload $40. 978-356-4351. (Gates open 5 p.m.)
SATURDAY, JULY 1
Manchester Rotary’s Red, White and Blue Pancake Breakfast, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Tucks Point, Manchester. Pancakes, syrup and all the trimmings. $15 at the door.
Gloucester400+ Tour of Dogtown, 9 to 11 a.m., free, hosted by Les Bartlett. Meet at Dogtown Commons entrance off Cherry Street at 9 a.m.
Rockport Farmers Market, 9 a.m to 1 p.m. in Harvey Park (intersection of Broadway and Mt. Pleasant Street.)
Marblehead Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Marblehead Veterans Middle School, 217 Pleasant St., enter from Vine Street.
”Bethany Collins, America: A Hymnal” exhibit opening, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Peabody Essex Museum, East India Square, 161 Essex St, Salem. Visit pem.org or call 978-745-9500.
SATURDAY, JULY 1
– TUESDAY, JULY 4
Marblehead Festival of Arts: Four days of concerts in Crocker Park. Plus a wide range of art exhibits, Film Festival and Street Festival, Children’s Festival, Artisans Marketplace downtown. Festival details: marbleheadfestival.org. For band info, visit https://www.bandsintown.com/e/103909687?
SUNDAY, JULY 2
Magnolia Community Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Lexington Avenue in Gloucester’s Magnolia section.
Swampscott Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Town Hall, 22 Monument Ave, rain or shine
Greg Abate Quintet, Marblehead Arts Association, 8 Hooper St., Marblehead, 781-631-2608. Tickets, marbleheadarts.org
MONDAY, JULY 3
Griffins Gift 5K, noon, Danvers High School. Full details at: https://www.raceentry.com/griffins-gift-5k/race-information
Richie & Rich, and 24K Fund Band in concert, 6 to 8 p.m., Masconomo Park, Beach Street, Manchester. Bring seating, pack a picnic.
Fishtown Horribles Parade and fireworks, 6:30 p.m., from Gloucester High School through downtown. Though the parade is over by 8:30 p.m., a live concert strikes up on Stacy Boulevard and the fireworks to light up the skies over the harbor beginning 9:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, JULY 4
Boxford 1 Mile, 5 Mile and 2.5 Mile road races, 8 a.m. start. $30 entry fee. Information and entry form at https://www.unation.com/event/boxford-july-4th-road-race-1-mile-15085610/
Manchester Fourtth of July Parade, 10 a.m. kicks -off from Beach Street, through downtown Manchester.
Danvers 5K Fun Run, noon, Danvers. Information and application at:: https://www.raceentry.com/danvers-5k-fun-run/race-information
Rockport’s Independence Day Parade, 6 p.m., steps off on downtown Main Street, followed by concert then giant bonfire on Back Beach.
Salem celebrates the Fourth, 5 p.m., Salem Maritime National Historic Site. Hillyer Festival Orchestra and fireworks after dark from Derby Wharf. Kids Space, disc jockey, dancing. 978-619-5676
Beverly Farms Fourth: Horribles Parade, 8 a.m., to 10 p.m. forms on Oak Street at 7:30 a.m. “Old Timers” Softball Game, 10:30 a.m., Dix Park. Then at 2 p.m., races and games, music, shore illumination and fireworks at 9 p.m., all at West Beach. Wristbands $15, at gate, $20. farmspridesfourth@gmail.com
MONDAY, JULY 10 — FRIDAY, JULY 14
Marblehead Little Theatre Improv for Teens workshops, for ages 13 to 17 co-ed, 12 School St. Marblehead. For information, registration, visit: https://www.activekids.com/marblehead-ma/performing-arts/camp/improv-for-teens-ages-13-17-2023?int=72-3-A4
THURSDAY, JULY 6
Gloucester400+ Maritime Rendezvous, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., free, Gloucester Harbor. Celebration of joint heritage of races between Gloucester and sister city Lunenburg, Nova Scotia. Participating schooners include Bluenose II.
Salem Farmers Market, 3 to 7 p.m., Derby Square off Front Street, Salem. salemfarmersmarket.org
Horizon and the Horns, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Jazz by Sea at Misselwood Events at Endicott College, 407 Hale St, Beverly. Tickets $20 to $25. Visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jazz-by-the-sea-featuring-horizon-and-the-horns-tickets-209244625307
Summer of Spielberg, 6 to 10 p.m., on lawn of Hammond Castle Museum, 80 Hesperus Ave., Gloucester, Info and tickets, hammondcastle.org.
Castle Hill Thursday Night Summer Picnic Concert, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Grand Allee at Crane Estate, 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich. Bring picnic or buy one. Member Carload $30. Non-member carload $40. 978-356-4351. (Gates open 5 p.m.)
FRIDAY, JULY 7
Gloucester400+ Maritime Rendezvous, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Gloucester Harbor. Free celebration of joint heritage of races between Gloucester and sister city Lunenburg, Nova Scotia. Participating schooners include Bluenose II.
Gloucester400+, Music on Meetinghouse Green, 6 to 8 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church Green, corner Middle and Church streets, Gloucester. Free, area musicians and food vendors, donations for local non-profits.
JULY 7 to 23
”STEW,” Zora Howard’s (TV’s “Premature”) award-winning play, at Gloucester Stage Company, 267 East Main St., Gloucester. Evening and matinee performances. Tickets and information, gloucesterstage.com or call 978-281-4433.
SATURDAY, JULY 8
Generous Gardeners 11th Annual Gloucester 400+ Garden Tour, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit greater downtown neighborhood gardens along historic streets. Information and tickets ($30) at: https://generousgardeners.networkforgood.com/events/51231-2023-gloucester-garden-tour.
Annual Ipswich Greek Festival, 12:30 to 10:30 p.m., Hellenic Center, 117 County Road, Ipswich. Live music, dancing, food. Admission $5. Visit greekfestivalipswich.weebly.com
Gloucester400+ Maritime Rendezvous, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Gloucester Harbor. Free celebration of joint heritage of races between Gloucester and sister city Lunenburg, Nova Scotia. Participating schooners include Bluenose II.
Gloucester400+ international Dory Race weekend, Gloucester Harbor. Details, https://internationaldories.com/
Rockport Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Harvey Park, intersection of Broadway and Mt. Pleasant Street.
Marblehead Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Marblehead Veterans Middle School, 217 Pleasant St., enter from Vine Street.
SUNDAY, JULY 9
Gloucester400+ Maritime Rendezvous, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Gloucester Harbor. Free celebration of joint heritage of races between Gloucester and sister city Lunenburg, Nova Scotia. Participating schooners include Bluenose II.
Blue Nose schooner races, part of International Dory Races, Gloucester Harbor. Time tbd. Visit: https://internationaldories.com/
Magnolia Community Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Lexington Avenue in Gloucester’s Magnolia section.
Swampscott Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Town Hall, 22 Monument Ave, rain or shine.
Annual Ipswich Greek Festival, 12:30 to 7 p.m., Hellenic Center, 117 County Road, Ipswich. Live music, dancing, food. Admission $5. Visit greekfestivalipswich.weebly.com
Horizon & the Horns in concert, 6 to 8 p.m., Leather City Common, Peabody. Free, bring seating, enjoy great music and street food
Cape Ann Big Band at Gloucester400+ Antonio Gentile Bandstand Summer Concert Series, 7 to 9 p.m., bandstand in Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, off Route 127, Gloucester.
MONDAY, JULY 10
”Gloucester’s Fiesta History,” Lunchtime History Films, noon to 1 p.m., Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page St., Danvers. Free, with discussion; bring lunch. Presented by Heritage Films, Dan Tremblay. Questions? 978-777-1666.
MONDAY, JULY 10 — FRIDAY, JULY 14
Marblehead Little Theatre Improv for Teens workshops, for ages 13 to 17 co-ed, 12 School St. Marblehead. For information, registration, visit: https://www.activekids.com/marblehead-ma/performing-arts/camp/improv-for-teens-ages-13-17-2023?int=72-3-A4
TUESDAY, JULY 11
Ipswich Downtown Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m., Ipswich Riverwalk. Free family fun, live music and dancing on the riverwalk every Tuesday in July and August.
July 11 – July 23
”The Sound of Music,” North Shore Music Theatre, 54 Dunham Road, Beverly, Tickets, information at www.nsmt.org
WEDNESDAY, JULY 12
North Shore Concert Band, 7 to 9 p.m., Robert Hayes Bandshell at Salem Willows Park, 167 Fort Ave, Salem. Free, outdoors, Broadway and American favorites conducted by David Benjamin.
THURSDAY, JULY 13
Salem Farmers Market, 3 to 7 p.m., Derby Square off Front Street, Salem. salemfarmersmarket.org
Summer of Spielberg, 6 to 10 p.m., movies on lawn of Hammond Castle Museum, 80 Hesperus Ave., Gloucester. Info and tickets at www.hammondcastle.org
FRIDAY, JULY 14
Patton Homestead Outdoor Big Screen Family Movie Night & Military Service Day Preview, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., movie time 8 p.m., 650 Asbury St., Hamilton. Free. Visit https://apgardnerposthamilton.org/military-day/
Castle Hill Thursday Night Summer Picnic Concert, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Grand Allee at Crane Estate, 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich. Bring picnic or buy one. Member Carload $30. Non-member carload $40. 978-356-4351.(Gates open 5 p.m.)
Gloucester400+, Music on Meetinghouse Green, 6 to 8 p.m. Unitarian Universalist Church Green, corner Middle and Church streets, Gloucester. Free with donations for local non-profits, with area musicians and food vendors.
Quiana Lynell, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, rockportmusic.org.
SATURDAY, JULY 15
Marblehead Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Marblehead Veterans Middle School, 217 Pleasant St., enter from Vine Street.
Rockport Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Harvey Park, intersection of Broadway and Mt. Pleasant Street.
Military Service Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Patton Homestead, 650 Asbury St., Hamilton. Free community event. Military tanks, helicopters, parade formations, speakers, and much more. Rain or Shine. For all ages. Visit https://apgardnerposthamilton.org/military-day/
Glover’s Regiment summer encampment, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Marblehead’s historic Fort Sewall, on a bluff overlooking Marblehead Harbor and Salem Bay. An authentic Colonial camp, celebrates historic protective role. For more information, visit: http://www.gloversregiment.org/events.php
Gloucester400+ Block Party No. 1, 6 to 10 p.m., Main Street, downtown Gloucester. Live music, street performers, al fresco dining, vendors, food vendors, kids activities and more! Free.
Celebrating Jobim & Getz, curated by Bijon Watson featuring vocalist Martina DaSilva, 8 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets at rockportmusic.org.
SUNDAY, JULY 16
Magnolia Community Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Lexington Avenue in Gloucester’s Magnolia section.
Swampscott Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Town Hall, 22 Monument Ave., rain or shine.
New England Brass Band, 5 p.m., Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets go on sale April 20 at rockportmusic.org.
Street Magic Acapella in concert, 6 to 8 p.m., Leather City Common, Peabody. Free. Bring seating, enjoy great music and street food.
4Ever Fab Beatles Tribute, Gloucester400+ Antonio Gentile Bandstand free Summer Concert Series, 7 to 9 p.m., bandstand in Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. Free.
TUESDAY, JULY 18
Ipswich Downtown Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m., Ipswich Riverwalk. Free family fun, live music and dancing.
North Shore Concert Band, 7 to 9 p.m., Salem Willows Park, 167 Fort Ave, Salem. Free, outdoors, Broadway and American favorites conducted by David Benjamin at Robert Hayes Bandshell.
THURSDAY, JULY 20
Salem Farmers Market, 3 to 7 p.m., Derby Square off Front Street, Salem. salemfarmersmarket.org
Castle Hill Thursday Night Summer Picnic Concert, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Grand Allee at Crane Estate, 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich. Bring picnic or buy one. Member Carload $30. Non-member carload $40. 978-356-4351. (Gates open 5 p.m.)
Summer of Spielberg, 6 to 10 p.m., Hammond Castle Museum,, 80 Hesperus Ave., Gloucester. Movies on lawn by the sea. Info and tickets, hammondcastle.org.
FRIDAY, JULY 21
Salem Art Fair & Festival, Bush’s Pasture Park, Salem. Live Music, art, art, art & entertainments, food trucks, kids activities, family fun. Information: https://salemartfair.org/information/getting-here/
Misselwood Concours d’Elegance, at Misselwood Estate, Beverly. Great classic and vintage car show. Parking opposite on Endicott College campus, 376 Hale St. Tickets: https://www.misselwood.com/concours-delegance/purchase-tickets
Gloucester400+, Music on Meetinghouse Green, 6 to 8 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church Green, corner Middle and Church streets, Gloucester. Free with donations for local non-profits, with area musicians and food vendors.
SATURDAY, JULY 22
Opening Day, “Edward Hopper & Cape Ann: Illuminating an American Landscape.” Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St. Gloucester. A major exhibit of 60 works in collaboration with the Whitney Museum of American Art. Tickets and information at capeannmuseum.org
Misselwood Concours d’Elegance, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Misselwood Estate, Beverly. Great classic and vintage car show. Parking opposite on Endicott College campus, 376 Hale St. Tickets:https://www.misselwood.com/concours-delegance/purchase-tickets
Salem Art Fair & Festival, Bush’s Pasture Park, Salem. Salem. Live Music, art, art, art & entertainments, food trucks, kids activities, family fun. Information: https://salemartfair.org/information/getting-here/
”Art & The Written Word — Juried Artist Members Summer Show,” 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Rockport Art Association & Museum, 12 Main St., Rockport. Free.
Tour Plum Island Light, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 263 Northern Blvd, Newburyport. Email friendsofpilight@gmail.com to request a 15-minute tour during the scheduled hours. You’ll get an email back from volunteers with availability. People climbing the tower stairs must be at least 5 years old and a minimum of 42 inches tall. Sturdy shoes or sneakers are required; sandals are not permitted.
Rockport Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Harvey Park, intersection of Broadway and Mt. Pleasant Street.
Marblehead Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Marblehead Veterans Middle School, 217 Pleasant St., enter from Vine Street.
SUNDAY, JULY 23
Salem Art Fair & Festival, Bush’s Pasture Park, Salem. Salem. Live Music, art, art, art & entertainments, food trucks, kids activities, family fun. Information at: https://salemartfair.org/information/getting-here/
Misselwood Concours d’Elegance, at Misselwood Estate on the Atlantic, Beverly. Great classic and vintage car show. Parking opposite on Endicott College campus, 376 Hale St. Tickets: https://www.misselwood.com/concours-delegance/purchase-tickets
Magnolia Community Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Lexington Avenue in Gloucester’s Magnolia section.
Swampscott Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Town Hall, 22 Monument Ave, rain or shine
Gloucester400+ tour, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., first period homestead, William Haskell House, free.
Renee & the Renegades in concert, 6 to 8 p.m., Leather City Common, Peabody. Bring seating, enjoy great music and street food.
The Continentals at Gloucester400+ Antonio Gentile Bandstand Summer Concert Series, 7 to 9 p.m. bandstand in Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. Free, pop-rock.
Rockport Legion Band Summer Concert Series, 7 p.m., Gazebo opposite Back Beach, Rockport.
TUESDAY, JULY 25
Ipswich Downtown Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m., Ipswich Riverwalk. Free family fun, live music and dancing.
Glen Magna Farms Summer Music Series, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Glen Magna Farms, 29 Ingersoll St., Danvers. Admission $10. Cash Bar; ID required. Under 21, must be with adult. Rain date, July 26
North Shore Concert Band, 7 to 9 p.m., Salem Willows Park, 167 Fort Ave, Salem. Free, outdoors, Broadway and American favorites conducted by David Benjamin at Robert Hayes Bandshell.
Thursday, July 27 – Sunday, July 30
Marblehead Sailing World Regatta Series, Corinthian Yacht Club, 1 Nahant St., Marblehead.
THURSDAY, JULY 27
Salem Farmers Market, 3 to 7 p.m., Derby Square off Front Street, Salem. salemfarmersmarket.org
Castle Hill Thursday Night Summer Picnic Concert, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Grand Allee at Crane Estate, 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich. Bring picnic or buy one. Member Carload $30. Non-member carload $40. 978-356-4358. Gates open 5 p.m.
Summer of Spielberg, 6 to 10 p.m., Hammond Castle Museum,, 80 Hesperus Ave. Gloucester. Movies on the lawn by the sea. Info and tickets, hammondcastle.org.
Aimee Mann in concert, 8 p.m., Cabot Theatre, 286 Cabot St. Tickets and info at https://thecabot.org/event/aimee-mann
FRIDAY, JULY 28
”Matilda, The Musical,” 10 to 11 a.m., North Shore Music Theatre, 54 Dunham Rd, Beverly. A Summer Education Program performance, all seats, $15. Matilda outwits her cruel parents!
Gloucester400+, Music on Meetinghouse Green, 6 to 8 p.m. Unitarian Universalist Church Green, corner Middle and Church streets, Gloucester. Free with donations for local non-profits, with area musicians and food vendors.
Gloucester400+ Cape Ann Symphony: POPS in the Park, 8 to 10 p.m., Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. Maestro Yoichi Udagawa and a 70-member orchestra celebrate Gloucester’s 400+ with free outdoor concert on the harbor. Free parking.
Moonlight Movie Night at Patton Homestead, 650 Asbury St, South Hamilton. Tickets, times and info at: https://www.hamiltonma.gov/about/patton-homestead/
The Earls of Leicester in concert, 8 p.m., Cabot Theatre, 286 Cabot St. Tickets and info at: https://thecabot.org/event/earls-of-leicester
JULY 28 — 31
Marblehead Sailing World Regatta Series, hosted by Corinthian Yacht Club, 1 Nahant St Marblehead. To purchase weekend pass, visit: https://yachtscoring.com/public_purch.cfm?eid=14804.
SATURDAY, JULY 29
Gloucester400+ Literary Walking Tour, 10 a.m. to noon, meet upstairs at Sawyer Free Library’s temporary location, 21 Main St. T.S. Eliot, Rudyard Kipling, William Wordsworth, Charles Olson — all wrote in Gloucester. An hour and a half literary learning curve. Free, reservation at JoeAnn@joeannhart.com
Beverly downtown annual block party, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Cabot Street, and beyond. Fun, food and festivities for all. Questions? info@bevmain.org.
Rockport Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Harvey Park, intersection of Broadway and Mt. Pleasant Street.
Marblehead Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, , Marblehead Veterans Middle School, 217 Pleasant St., enter from Vine Street.
Little/Junior Miss Hampton Beach, 2 p.m., Seashell Stage, Hampton Beach, New Hampshire. Little Miss and Junior Miss Hampton Beach will be crowned. Visit hamptonbeach.org or contact Director Stephanie Rose Lussier at 603-512-5257 or Princess50@yahoo.com for entry application, guidelines.
Herb Alpert & Lani Hall in concert, 8 p.m., Cabot Theatre, 287 Cabot St. Tickets and info at: https://thecabot.org/event/herb-alpert-lani-hall
JULY 29-AUG. 6
Yankee Homecoming, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., downtown Newburyport. Food, races, music, shopping and more. Visit newburyport.com for details.
SUNDAY, JULY 30
Magnolia Community Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Lexington Avenue in Gloucester’s Magnolia section.
77th Miss Hampton Beach Pageant, 2 p.m., Seashell Stage, Hampton Beach, New Hampshire. Visit hamptonbeach.org or contact Director Stephanie Rose Lussier at 603-512-5257 or Princess50@yahoo.com for entry application, guidelines.
Marina Evans live with Bernardo Baglioni in concert, time TBD, Appleton Farms, Route 1A, South Hamilton-Ipswich. Tickets and information at: https://www.songkick.com/concerts/40918064-marina-evans-at-appleton-farms
Fireworks and free concert featuring Lisa Love Experience, 6 to 8 p.m., Veterans Memorial High School, 485 Lowell St., Peabody. (Rain date: Sunday, Aug. 6)
MONDAY, JULY 31
The Glen Miller Orchestra, 7 to 11 p.m., The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. For Tickets and information, visit: https://thecabot.org/events/category/concerts/2023-07-31
TUESDAY, AUG. 1-SUNDAY, AUG. 6
Beverly Homecoming kicks-off. Six days of sizzling summer events culminating in fireworks on Saturday, Aug, 6. For detailed schedule, visit beverlyhomecoming.org.
TUESDAY, AUG. 1
Ipswich Downtown Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m., Ipswich Riverwalk. Free family fun, live music and dancing.
Gloucester400+ Fishing Heritage Celebration, 6 to 7 p.m. For location, details, check calendar at www.gloucesterma400.org.
63rd Annual Yankee Homecoming Road Races, hosted by the Newburyport Lion’s Club at Newburyport High School, 241 High St. 5K starts at 6 p.m., 10-mile race starts at 6:10 p.m. Course runs along the ocean, through downtown. Register at https://runsignup.com/Race/MA/Newburyport/YankeeHomecomingRace
North Shore Concert Band, 7 to 9 p.m., Salem Willows Park, 167 Fort Ave, Salem. Free, outdoors, Broadway and American favorites conducted by David Benjamin at Robert Hayes Bandshell.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 2
Beverly Homecoming LobsterFest, noon to 8 p.m., Lynch Park. Fresh boiled lobster or grilled chicken at picnic tables, under tent with live music. Kids costume contest. Price according to market. Free parking for Lobsterfest.
THURSDAY, AUG. 3
Salem Farmers Market, 3 to 7 p.m., Derby Square off Front Street, Salem. salemfarmersmarket.org
Lois Lane and the Daily Planets, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Misselwood Events at Endicott College, 307 Hale St. Beverly. Hot music, cold drinks, Atlantic breezes, and dancing.
Gloucester400+ Movie Night, “Captains Courageous,” 8 to 10 p.m., projected on the sail of the schooner Adventure in the harbor. Part of Gloucester Fisheries Heritage Month.
Castle Hill Picnic Concert and Dance Party with the Beantown Swing Orchestra, 6 to 9 p.m., The Trustees — Crane Estate, 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich.
THURSDAY, AUG. 3 — SATURDAY, Aug. 5
Topsfield SoulFest 2023, 10:30 a.m., Topsfield Fairgrounds, 207 Boston St, Topsfield. Christian music festival featuring We The Kingdom, Tauren Wells, Matt Maher, Cory Asbury, Jordan Feliz. Details, thesoulfest.org.
FRIDAY, AUG. 4
Gloucester400+, Music on Meetinghouse Green, 6 to 8 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church Green, corner Middle and Church streets, Gloucester. Free with donations for local non-profits, with area musicians and food vendors.
AUG. 4 TO SEPT. 3
”Rock of Ages” at the Firehouse Center for the Arts, Market Square, Newburyport. It’s the tail end of the big, bad 1980s in Hollywood, and the party has been raging hard. Aspiring rock star (and resident toilet cleaner) Drew longs to take the stage as the next big thing (and longs for small-town girl Sherri, fresh off the bus from Kansas with stars in her eyes). But German developers sweep into town. Can Drew, Sherri and the gang save the strip from developers? Only the music of hit bands Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake and more hold the answer. Nominated for five 2009 Tony Awards including Best Musical. Thursdays and Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. Tickets, $40, details, firehouse.org.
SATURDAY, AUG. 5
Tour Plum Island Light, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 263 Northern Blvd, Newburyport. Email friendsofpilight@gmail.com to request a 15-minute tour during the scheduled hours. You’ll get an email back from volunteers with availability. People climbing the tower stairs must be at least 5 years old and a minimum of 42 inches tall. Sturdy shoes or sneakers are required; sandals are not permitted.
SUNDAY, AUG. 6
Magnolia Community Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Lexington Avenue in Gloucester’s Magnolia section.
Compaq Big Band at Gloucester400+ Antonio Gentile Bandstand Summer Concert Series, 7 to 9 p.m., Stage Fort Park bandstand, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. Jazz, free.
Beverly Homecoming fireworks, 9 p.m. For full details, visit www.beverlyhomecoming.org
MONDAY, AUG. 7 — SUNDAY, AUG. 13
Salem Heritage Days. Food, fun, films, live music, ice cream bowl, National Night Out, activities for all. Visit: www.Salem.com
TUESDAY, AUG. 8
Ipswich Downtown Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m., Ipswich Riverwalk. Free family fun, live music and dancing.
North Shore Concert Band, 7 to 9 p.m., Salem Willows Park, 167 Fort Ave, Salem. Free, outdoors, Broadway and American favorites conducted by David Benjamin at Robert Hayes Bandshell.
THURSDAY, AUG. 10-SUNDAY, AUG. 13
A Gloucester400+ Story with the Annisquam Village Players, 7 to 9 p.m., Maritime Gloucester (Wharf), 23 Harbor Loop, Gloucester. Free.
THURSDAY, AUG. 10
Salem Farmers Market, 3 to 7 p.m., Derby Square off Front Street, Salem. salemfarmersmarket.org.
Castle Hill Thursday Night Summer Picnic Concert on Grand Allee, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Crane Estate, 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich. Bring picnic or buy one. Member Carload $30. Non-member carload $40. Questions? 978-356-4358. (Gates open 5 p.m.)
FRIDAY, AUG. 11
Gloucester400+, Music on Meetinghouse Green, 6 to 8 p.m. — Free with donations for local non-profits, with area musicians and food vendors. Unitarian Universalist Church Green, corner Middle and Church streets, Gloucester.
FRIDAY, AUG. 11 — AUG. 27
”The Ding Dong,” at Gloucester Stage Company. A comedic thriller by Brenda Withers (The Office), Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m., Gloucester Stage Company, 267 East Main St., Gloucester. Tickets, call 978-281-4433 or visit gloucesterstage.com.
SATURDAY, AUG. 12
Gloucester400+ Fisheries Heritage Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more details, see gloucesterma400.org.
Gloucester Blues Festival 2023, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave. Gloucester, overlooking Gloucester Harbor. Free parking, handicap accessible. Line-up, details, gloucesterbluesfestival.com.
”Glo Swaby: Fresh Up” exhibit opening day at Peabody Essex Museum, East India Square, 161 Essex St, Salem. Explores intersection of womanhood and blackness. Visit www.pem.org. Call 978-745-9500
SUNDAY, AUG. 13
Gloucester400+ Fisheries Heritage Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Events details, locations, gloucesterma400.org
Magnolia Community Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Lexington Avenue in Gloucester’s Magnolia section.
Deep Blue C Studio Orchestra at Gloucester400+ Antonio Gentile Bandstand Summer Concert Series, 7 to 9 p.m., bandstand in Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. Free, pop band.
MONDAY, AUG. 14
Lunchtime History Films, noon to 1 p.m., at Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page St., Danvers. “Massachusetts State House 1700s Time Capsule: with discussion, Presented by Heritage Films, Dan Tremblay. Free, bring lunch! Questions? 978-777-1660.
TUESDAY, AUG. 15
Ipswich Downtown Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m., Ipswich Riverwalk. Free family fun, live music and dancing.
North Shore Concert Band, 7 to 9 p.m., Salem Willows Park, 167 Fort Ave, Salem Free, outdoors, Broadway and American favorites conducted by David Benjamin at Robert Hayes Bandshell.
THURSDAY, AUG. 17
Salem Farmers Market, 3 to 7 p.m., Derby Square off Front Street, Salem. salemfarmersmarket.org
Vocalist Donna Byrne at Jazz At The Arts 2023, TBD, Marblehead Arts Association, 8 Hooper St., Marblehead, 781-631-2608. Tickets at marbleheadarts.org.
Reggae Night with Dis n Dat, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Misselwood Events at Endicott College, 307 Hale St., Beverly.
Castle Hill Thursday Night Summer Picnic Concert on Grand Allee, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Crane Estate, 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich. Bring picnic or buy one. Member Carload $30. Non-member carload $40. Questions? 978-356-4358. (Gates open 5 p.m.)
FRIDAY, AUG. 18
Gloucester400+, Music on Meetinghouse Green, 6 to 8 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church Green, corner Middle and Church streets, Gloucester. Free with donations for local non-profits, with area musicians and food vendors.
Mary Chapin Carpenter in concert, 8 p.m., Cabot Theatre, 287 Cabot St. Tickets and info at: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/01005E66CFB63D55
SATURDAY, AUG. 19
42nd Annual Gloucester Waterfront Festival, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave. Gloucester, Over 175 booths with juried works. artisans, artists, authors, musicians, live music, family entertainment, food court, 75 antique autos, rain or shine. Visit: www.waterfrontfestivals.com
Summer Time in the Park, 11 a.m., Village Tavern, 168 Essex St, Salem. Vendors and crafters to shop, food to eat and free yoga in the park. Model contract contest. Free admission. Come as you are.
SUNDAY, AUG. 20
42nd Annual Gloucester Waterfront Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave. Gloucester, Over 175 booths with juried works. artisans, artists, authors, musicians, live music, family entertainment, food court, 75 antique autos, rain or shine. Visit: www.waterfrontfestivals.com
Magnolia Community Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Lexington Avenue in Gloucester’s Magnolia section.
Bare Bones in concert, 6 to 8 p.m., Leather City Common, Peabody.
Gloucester400+ Antonio Gentile Bandstand Summer Concert Series, 7 to 9 p.m,, Cape Ann Community Band (Concert Band), at the bandstand in Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. Visit DavidLBenjamin.com
TUESDAY, AUG. 22
Glen Magna Farms Summer Music Series, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Glen Magna Farms, 29 Ingersoll St., Danvers. Admission $10. Cash Bar; ID required. Under 21, must be with adult. Rain date, Aug. 23
Ipswich Downtown Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m., Ipswich Riverwalk. Free family fun, live music and dancing.
FRIDAY, AUG. 25
Crane Beach Triathlon, noon, Ipswich. Read all about it at: https://www.raceentry.com/crane-beach-triathlon/race-information
Moonlight Movie Night at Patton Homestead, 650 Asbury St, South Hamilton. Tickets, times and info at: https://www.hamiltonma.gov/about/patton-homestead/
SATURDAY, AUG. 26
Tour Plum Island Light, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 263 Northern Blvd, Newburyport. Email friendsofpilight@gmail.com to request a 15-minute tour during the scheduled hours. You’ll get an email back from volunteers with availability. People climbing the tower stairs must be at least 5 years old and a minimum of 42 inches tall. Sturdy shoes or sneakers are required; sandals are not permitted.
Photography outing with professional guide, 5:30 p.m., starts at 16 School St., Ipswich, includes dinner and, at 1:30 a.m., night sky photography in Rockport. Read all about it at https://events.humanitix.com/evening-on-the-north-shore
SUNDAY, AUG. 27
Magnolia Community Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Lexington Avenue in Gloucester’s Magnolia section.
Jimmy Tingle Live! Comedy, Commentary and Conversation, 5 p.m., Windhover Center for the Performing Arts, 257R Granite St., Rockport. Info, tickets, $20 to $30 windhover.org.
Rico Barr Band at Gloucester400+ Antonio Gentile Bandstand Summer Concert Series, 7 to 9 p.m., bandstand in Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. Visit DavidLBenjamin.com
MONDAY, AUG. 28
Danvers 2023 Arbor Day Celebration, 10 a.m., Willis E. Thorpe School, 1 Avon Road, Danvers. A tree planting ceremony
TUESDAY, AUG. 29
Ipswich Downtown Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m., Ipswich Riverwalk. Free family fun, live music and dancing.
AUG. 31 — SEPT. 3
Gloucester400+ Schooner Festival, 39th annual festival is a four day celebration presented by Maritime Gloucester that’s steeped in history and jam-packed with events and sails. Get up-close and personal with these beautiful ships. A Labor Day waterfront weekend tradition, for a full schedule of events, visit: https://www.maritimegloucester.org/schooner-festival.
SEPT. 1-3
Feast of Three Saints, 20 Common St., Lawrence. Procession, entertainment, food. Details, threesaintsinc.org.
SEPT. 1-24
”Tall Tales from Blackburn Tavern,” a Gloucester400+ world premiere by John Minigan. Performances Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sunsays at 3 p.m. at Gloucester Stage Company, 267 E. Main St., Gloucester. Tickets, 978-281-4433 or gloucesterstage.com
FRIDAY, SEPT. 1
Gloucester400+ Schooner Festival. For today’s schedule of events and locations, visit: https://www.maritimegloucester.org/schooner-festival
Gloucester400+ Block Party #3, 6 to 10 p.m., Main Street, downtown Gloucester. Live music, street performers, al fresco dining, vendors, food vendors, kids activities. Admission free.
Gloucester400+, Music on Meetinghouse Green, 6 to 8 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church Green, corner Middle and Church streets, Gloucester. Free with donations for local non-profits, with area musicians and food vendors.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 2
Gloucester400+ Schooner Festival. For today’s schedule of events and locations, visit: https://www.maritimegloucester.org/schooner-festival
Gloucester400+ Cannon Fort Dedication Ceremony. Details at gloucesterma400.org
SUNDAY, SEPT. 3
Gloucester400+ Schooner Festival and Parade of Sails, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., watch the schooners up close and personal as they pass Stacy Boulevard. For today’s schedule of events and locations, visit: https://www.maritimegloucester.org/schooner-festival
Magnolia Community Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Lexington Avenue in Gloucester’s Magnolia section.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 7
Salem Farmers Market, 3 to 7 p.m., Derby Square off Front Street, Salem. salemfarmersmarket.org
SUNDAY, SEPT. 10
Magnolia Community Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Lexington Avenue in Gloucester’s Magnolia section.
MONDAY, SEPT. 11
Lunchtime History Films, noon to 1 p.m., at Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page St., Danvers, “Old Time Autos of Essex,” presented by Heritage Films, Dan Tremblay. Free, bring lunch! Questions? 978-777-1660. Essex County was once a prime area for auto design, development, and related production.
Kids Free Day at Hammond Castle Museum, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 80 Hesperus Avenue, Gloucester. Free tours for kids under 12 with adult only. Visit hammondcastle.org
THURSDAY, SEPT. 21
Jazz At The Arts 2023, with KBMG, folk, rock, funk and jazz, at Marblehead Arts Association, 8 Hooper St., Marblehead, 781-631-2608. Tickets at: marbleheadarts.org
Preservation in a Changing Climate — annual City of Salem conference explores ongoing impacts of climate change and the need for action to protect these irreplaceable assets. Details at: www.PreservingSalem.com
SATURDAY, SEPT. 23
Rockport Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Harvey Park, intersection of Broadway and Mt. Pleasant Street.
Marblehead Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Marblehead Veterans Middle School, 217 Pleasant St., enter from Vine Street.
Salem Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Salem Common. North Shore’s best food trucks, breweries. Tickets, www.FoodTruckFestivalsofAmerica.com
SUNDAY, SEPT. 24
Magnolia Community Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Lexington Avenue in Gloucester’s Magnolia section.
Swampscott Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Town Hall, 22 Monument Ave, rain or shine.
Salem Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Salem Common. North Shore’s best food trucks, breweries. Tickets, www.FoodTruckFestivalsofAmerica.com
Ani DiFranco in concert, 7:30 p.m., Cabot Theatre, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. Tickets and info, https://thecabot.org/event/ani-difranco