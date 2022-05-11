There’s a lot to celebrate in this seaside city famous for clipper ships and the birth of the U.S. Coast Guard.
Art, music, waterfront dining and maritime history rise to mind like a tide along its shores.
Newburyport, on the Merrimack River, was originally the northern “Waterside” area of Newbury, which was settled as an agricultural enterprise by English colonists in 1635. Newburyport became a separate town in 1764, and a city in 1851.
It flourished initially through shipping and fishing, then through shipbuilding, including the famed clipper ships of the 1850s, and later through mill manufacturing.
The redevelopment of the 1970s restored the community to the gem it is today. Newburyport set an example across the country as the first municipality to use urban renewal funds for historic preservation. And the fruits of leaders’ labors are evident at every turn.
The thriving city center bustles with activity. When visitors want to meander, the downtown offers art galleries, small shops, and an abundance of dining and takeout options.
The sea awaits across from Market Square in Waterfront Park, where grassy patches and benches along the boardwalk provide places to soak in the activity on the Merrimack. A public embayment in the park welcomes mariners to the shore. For those looking to ship out on an excursion, chartered cruises, whale watches and fishing trips regularly depart from the local docks.
History is always afoot in Newburyport, but no place more than at the Custom House Maritime Museum on Water Street. Designed by Robert Mills, architect of the Washington Monument and U.S. Treasury Building, the structure was built in 1835 to facilitate growing overseas trade and tax collection of imported goods on the waterfront. The vaulted ceilings and cantilevered staircases are hallmarks of Mills’ work.
Displays tell of Newburyport’s seafaring past that gave it its “Clipper City” nickname. Seven galleries occupy the granite edifice, including the Moseley Gallery of Ships featuring a collection of model clipper ships and the Brown Gallery chronicling famous shipwrecks. The story of Newburyport’s place as birthplace of the modern Coast Guard is proudly told, as well.
If it’s a broader history you seek, the Museum of Old Newbury, based in the Cushing House on High Street, maintains the stories of the Newburys over 300 years.
Among Newburyport’s notable natives is abolitionist William Lloyd Garrison, who was born and raised in its anti-slavery climate. Visit his statue located one block from the central waterfront in Brown Square, the scene of abolitionist meetings back in the day.
While you’re near the waterfront, be sure to check out Somerby’s Landing Sculpture Park. Located on the Merrimack River at the west end of the Newburyport boardwalk, it boasts large sculptures by New England artists.
The 1.1-mile Clipper City Rail Trail at the edge of downtown brings visitors from the MBTA commuter rail station at Parker Street to the waterfront, where travelers on foot can venture downtown or continue over the Gillis Bridge into Salisbury, where they can connect with the Old Eastern Marsh Trail and continue on their way.
And immerse yourself in nature at Maudslay State Park, an exquisite place for walking, biking, horseback riding, informal picnics, or just relaxing with a book and some friends. Situated on the Merrimack River, the 480-acre horticultural and agricultural estate is open from dawn to dusk and offers breathtaking beauty and views.