Head to Rockport this summer, and you’ll quickly notice the arts and music scene is back in full swing.
Right in the thick of it is the Rockport Art Association and Museum, 12 Main St. For over a century it has reigned over Main Street as one of the oldest and most celebrated art associations in the country, with a singular and very storied history.
This summer, the venerable old institution offers up some very varied and contemporary fare, running “The Sanctuary of Nature” show from Saturday, June 4, through Sunday, July 3, in the Hibbard and Maddow galleries and also online.
Then, beginning Saturday, July 9, at 5 p.m., and running through Sunday, Aug 7, the “Grassroots 2022: Emerging Artist Show” brings talents on the rise to the Martha Moore Room and Showroom Gallery, as well as online.
Next up, from Saturday, Aug. 13, at 10 a.m., through Sunday, Sept. 11, the “Fourth Summer Show” comes to the Hibbard & Maddocks Galleries and online, and offers a sneak peak of the 2022 annual fall fundraising auction, featuring Historic American Artists, highlighting masters of the Cape Ann School.
For the full slate of summer 2022 events at Rockport Art Association and Museum, visit www.rockportartassn.org.
Down the street at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., the shows will go on. First up is the Rockport Chamber Music Festival, running June 11 to July 10, and Aug. 12 to 14, with artistic director Barry Shiffman bringing together more than 100 musicians with a wide range of music to be enjoyed at the incomparably beautiful seaside music hall.
And then there’s the Rockport Jazz Festival, set for Aug. 3 through 7, featuring the incomparable Dee Dee Bridgewater with Bill Charlap, the dynamic jazz violinist Regina Carter, the groundbreaking group The Bad Plus, phenomenal pianist Fred Hersch and more.
Next up, the Celtic Festival, this year running Aug. 19 through 21, explores “Celtic Roots & Branches” with WGBH’s Brian O’Donovan and harpist Maeve Gilchrist, co-artistic directors presenting a wide, and extraordinary variety, of new and familiar musicians, singers, dancers, and storytellers.
For more details on the festivals and to see the full summer concert schedule, visit https://rockportmusic.org/festivals-2/
The Fourth of July is magical in this seaside town, with celebrations beginning at 6 p.m., with the Firemen’s Parade downtown, followed at 8 p.m. by a concert on Back Beach by the Rockport Legion Band, followed at 9 p.m. by a huge Fourth of July Bonfire.
And last but not least, mark Aug, 13, 9 p.m., on your calendar for the Illumination Weekend fireworks display.