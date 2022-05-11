The 3.8-mile, sandy stretch that makes up Salisbury Beach and Salisbury Beach State Reservation was purchased by the state of Massachusetts in 1933 and developed to ensure public access to the ocean.
A large portion of the beach, controlled by the Department of Conservation and Recreation, is bordered by private properties of summer homes and rental cottages.
A seaside boardwalk has been a big hit with residents, visitors and even Hollywood producers since it opened in 2017.
Salisbury Beach State Reservation is at the southern end of the property, winding along a large area of the coast.
The reservation offers swimming, boating, fishing and wildlife viewing. The facilities include a 484-site campground, as well as a few large parking lots for daily beach visitors and boat-launching facilities.
Off the beach, visitors will find the array of video arcades, food stands and entertainment that have made Salisbury a summer playground for generations. There are paid parking lots throughout the beach center, including a municipal lot on the corner of Beach Road and Route 1A.
Nightlife and music will be abundant at Salisbury Beach this summer. Free live concerts will be held every Saturday at 7:30 p.m. from July 25 to Sept. 3.
Top national talent can often be found at Blue Ocean Music Hall on Oceanfront North. Acts taking the stage this summer include comedian Lenny Clarke, the Dave Matthews Band, Everclear, and Southside Johnny and the Asbury Dukes, as well as tributes to Neil Young, Billy Joel, Bob Seger, ABBA, Pink Floyd and more.
For tickets and more information, visit www.blueoceanmusichall.com.
And for those seeking a break from the crowds and noise, Salisbury’s coastal trails, including the Salisbury Point Ghost Trail, Old Eastern Marsh Trail and Beach Road bike route, offer a nearly 5-mile stretch for bicycling, walking and bird-watching.
More ideas on things to do may be found at mysalisburybeach.com.