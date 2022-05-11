Newburyport’s Yankee Homecoming is back for its 66th year, big, and bursting with beautiful fun for one and all.
The brain child of New England artist Jack Frost, Yankee Homecoming was envisioned as a way to pay tribute to the beauty of the region, and its Newburyport originators made sure it to include Aug. 4 as part of its annual celebrations, as it’s National Coast Guard Day, and Newburyport, you might remember, is the birthplace of the U.S. Coast Guard.
The familiar traditional week of summer memories and festival fun — which first arrived on the downtown and waterfront back in in 1958— runs this year, 2022, from July 30 through Aug. 7, once again welcoming natives and visitors for a weeklong celebration honoring historic landmarks and offering a wider range of events than ever.
Pack a picnic and bring a blanket or lawn chair to Waterfront Park for concerts and entertainment on the beautiful waterfront.
Shop to your heart’s content and bring your appetite to Yankee Homecoming’s open air bazaar — two square blocks of great foods and finds in the heart of historic Newburyport’s center.
Browse and buy at sidewalk sales, watch fireworks, discover the city’s history on a heritage tour, check out Market Square Day’s Craft Show, join a Coast Guard open house, and so much more.
This year’s parade will step Aug. 7 at noon.
This year’s Geno Open Golf Tournament — in support of Yankee Homecoming — is slated for Monday, Aug. 1, at the Ould Newbury Country Club. The event carries a $10,000 cash prize for a hole in one on the sixth hole. Tickets are $150, including cart, continental breakfast and lunch, and are available by calling 978-462-1326.
Twenty-nine New England towns originally hosted Yankee Homecoming celebrations, but Newburyport is the only city to still take part in the tradition today.
For schedule updates and more information, visit https://yankeehomecoming.com.