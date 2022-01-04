Maine intervenes over lobstering rules to protect whales

The Maine Department of Marine Resources has been granted intervenor status in a federal lawsuit brought over new lobstering restrictions intended to protect endangered North Atlantic right whales.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released a new set of rules for the lobster fishery last summer with a goal of reducing the entanglement risk for the remaining 336 North Atlantic right whales.
But Maine's governor said that it's misguided to impose restrictions on the state's signature seafood.
"There's never been a known right whale mortality associated with the Maine lobster fishery, and there have been zero known right whale entanglements associated with Maine lobster gear in almost two decades," said Democratic Maine Gov. Janet Mills.
The federal lawsuit was brought by the Maine Lobstermen's Association. As an intervenor, the state can file briefs and make arguments, but is neither a plaintiff nor a defendant.
The lobster fishing business is facing a host of new restrictions to try to protect the rare whales, including a rule that makes an approximately 950-square-mile area of the Gulf of Maine essentially off limits to lobster fishing from October to January.
Commercial fishing groups have criticized federal fishing managers over the right whale rules and said the rules threaten to endanger the future of New England’s iconic lobster fishery while failing to protect the whales.
Massachusetts is the second biggest exporter of lobster, behind Maine, in the U.S. Gloucester is the Bay State’s top port when it comes to lobster landings, while Rockport is in the top five.
The U.S. lobster fishery is mostly in Maine, where lobster has been worth more than $400 million at the docks for seven years in a row after never coming close to that number before, according to state records that go back to the 1880s.
Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.