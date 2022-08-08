A Gloucester man was arraigned in Gloucester District Court on Friday on a charge of “fire negligence” for what court documents and police describe as reckless behavior in lighting a camp fire that spread on Poles Hill the evening of July 31 and had to be doused by the Fire Department.
Brett T. Lovasco, 24, with no known address, of Gloucester, was arrested Thursday at 8:42 p.m. on Mt. Vernon Street on a warrant charging him with setting fire on another’s land, according to court documents. If convicted, the charge carries up to two years in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.
The location of the fire was identified as field and, or woods in the vicinity of a Riverview Road address.
He is not being charged, however, in connection with the more extensive brush fire on Poles Hill that started Monday. That fire has consumed some 20 acres adjacent to a Wheeler’s Point neighborhood including Riverview Road, and involved a massive firefighting effort by the Gloucester and area fire departments and state forestry crews this past week.
On Friday, Judge James Barretto ordered Lovasco released on personal recognizance and appointed attorney Randy Hitchcock to represent him. Essex Assistant District Attorney Aimee Conway is prosecuting. Lovasco’s next scheduled court hearing is Sept. 12.
The charge against Lovasco is related to a camp fire that got out of hand on Sunday, July 31.
Police Chief Ed Conley credited fire Deputy Chief Phil Harvey for making “observations to help police determine the circumstances of the fire that night.” He said the incident remains under investigation.
According to police, at 7:06 p.m. July 31, the Fire Department was dispatched to Poles Hill and found a fire at a camp site on city and Essex County Greenbelt conservation land.
Police were dispatched at 7:20 p.m. and an officer encountered a man and woman, each carrying a couple of bags filled with clothing and belongings, close to the fire, and saw what appeared to be the belongings of a camp site scattered about. Lovasco, according to the report, was “frantically running back and forth into the area of the camp where the fire was started, attempting to gather more items.”
Lovasco told police “he was setting up his tent when the fire started,” but was unsure how it began. He blamed it on “kids” and told police he tried to throw all the belongings away from the blaze.
The woman told police Lovasco was setting up their tent for the night while she smoked a cigarette. The woman “then heard Lovasco scream, ‘Fire, Fire, Fire,’” the report states. She did not mention anything about kids.
Officer Brian Sanborn told the couple it was against city ordinance to camp on Poles Hill and to not do it again. The couple agreed and left.
Harvey told police the two were the only people present when firefighters had arrived. He told police “the fire was most likely started by a fire pit with a metal screen over it set up in the brush,” the report stated.
Sanborn also saw “numerous fire accelerants, tiki torches, a fire pit and the charred ground where the couple was camping.”
The fire was extinguished at that time. Police later saw the couple walking back up the road to presumably gather the rest of their belongings.
The report added: “Based on information gathered (from the woman), Lovasco and the (Gloucester Fire Department) who arrived first on the scene, it is more likely than not that Lovasco started a fire for the night while he was setting up the tent. At some point Lovasco left the fire unattended and it spread to an area of 200 (square feet).”
The report goes on to say: “The lack of rain and water has created extremely dry land making it more susceptible to forest fires. It appears that Lovasco recklessly ignited a fire with no means to extinguish it during a drought. Due to the severity of the fire, the neglect of weather conditions, the location of the fire pit, and the lack of safety measures,” Sanborn decided to pursue the charge against Lovasco of “fire negligence.”
