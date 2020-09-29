The driver of a car that crashed Tuesday afternoon on Essex Avenue, Route 133, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A State Police reconstruction team was on scene for several hours where the driver ran through a utility pole on a traffic island on Essex Avenue at Concord Street then hit a fire hydrant and bushes before coming to rest in bushes in front of 369 Essex Ave.
Gloucester Police and Fire personnel responded to a report of the crash around 2:35 p.m.. Upon arrival, first responders found a single car had crashed through a utility pole.
The male driver, the only occupant of the car, is not being identified at this time pending notification of his next of kin.
"It appears they were heading off Route 128 towards Magnolia Avenue," said Gloucester Fire Deputy Tom LoGrande of the driver. "West Gloucester Fire Department arrived and quickly found out the driver was deceased. We searched for other people in the car and the surrounding area to make sure nobody who was ejected from the vehicle was wandering around it. I didn't hear any reports (of power outages in the area). The pole was snapped off at the base and it was hanging from the high voltage wires."
Crews with Tally's Towing were able to lift the car out of the brush and shuttle it away around 6 p.m. Wendy Kotob, who lives at 369 Essex Ave. with her three daughters, looked on as the wreckage was pulled out from her property.
"One of my daughters was happening to look out her bedroom window at the time," she said. Kotob said her daughter did not want to be named for this story. "We heard a loud explosion. She looked out and saw the car flying through the air."
Kotob said she went out to try and help the driver. Her children warned against it as the car was smoking.
"I told them to call 911," she said. "I had faith the police and fire would come right away. ... They came within minutes. They did an extraordinary job."
Other than what she saw, Kotob said she didn't know much else about what happened that afternoon.
"I don't know if he was speeding," she said. "It was around the time school was getting out. I don't know if he was trying to pick up his kids from (West Parish Elementary School, located yards away from where the accident was)."
Kotob said the traffic island the driver ran over was dedicated to her mother, Mary "Sis" Rose, who worked as a crossing guard on the street for 25 years before passing away at age 48 in 1987.
"This is just one of at least 25 accidents (at this location) over the years," she said. "I have a file this thick on it. I'm praying for the family of the victim — they have our deepest condolences. And please, I want everyone to remember to drive safely."
The Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS) is investigating alongside the Gloucester Police Department.
Officers with the State and Gloucester Police departments on site referred all questions to their respective media relations representatives. The State Police media relations office referred all questions to Gloucester Police Department. John Guilfoil Public Relations, which is used by the Gloucester Police Department, was unable to be reached at presstime.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.