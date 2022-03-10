MANCHESTER — If the town chooses to move its dispatch services to North Shore Regional 911 Center in Middleton, there's no guarantee at this moment the current Manchester dispatchers will make the move as well.
Manchester currently employs three full-time dispatchers for police, fire, harbormaster and public works calls. Nine others work the phones, located in an office in the police station, on a part-time or per diem basis.
A feasibility study conducted by North Shore Regional 911 found the center would be able to onload Manchester's dispatch call volume without the need to hire additional staff. Currently, the center is approved to hire 44 full-time employees. On Wednesday, North Shore Regional 911 had three vacancies, according to Alyson Dell Isola, its director of PSAP (Public Safety Answering Point) Operations.
Manchester's dispatchers will have the same opportunities to apply for a position, Dell Isola said, but noted "we are looking to fill the vacancies regardless of Manchester’s decision" in a follow-up email.
Town Administrator Greg Federspiel believes more positions at the North Shore Regional 911 Center will open up in the future.
"It's likely we'll able to facilitate it," he continued. "It's too early to say one way or the other. We want to treat our dispatchers well and we will work with them to secure their next jobs."
Residents will choose if they'd like to move dispatch services to the North Shore Regional 911 Center, or not, at Special Town Meeting this summer. A date for the meeting has not been set.
If Special Town Meeting does not approve the transition, the town will need to reinvest in the call center for new hardware, software and salaries for new dispatchers. Estimates for the reinvestment range between $1.9 million to $3.8 million over the next five years.