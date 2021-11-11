The Manchester Essex football team returned to Cape Ann League action for just one night on Thursday in a consolation, non-league game against Triton.
In the end, the Hornets were reminded just how tough the league is for a small school in a 29-21 loss at Hyland Field. With the defeat, its second in a row, Manchester Essex heads into Thanksgiving with a 7-2 record.
Despite the loss, Manchester Essex head coach Joe Grimes was pleased with his team’s effort.
“We were disappointed about losing in the playoffs (last week) but we came to play tonight,” Grimes said. “Triton is a good team with good coaching so it was a good test for us to play a Division 5 playoff team.”
Triton opened up the scoring on a one-yard touchdown run from Max Ciaramitaro. But Manchester Essex answered later in the frame when Brennan Twombly hit A.J. Pallazola for a seven-yard strike to make it 7-7 after one.
The Vikings would go on to take control in the second quarter as a one-yard run from Ciaramitaro and a three-yard run from Nathan Miller gave them a 21-14 lead.
Manchester Essex, however, got back into the game before the half when Pallazola scored on a 15-yard run to make it 21-14 Triton at the break.
Pallazola scored on a one-yard run in the third to tie it up, but Triton again had an answer as Ciaramitaro scored his third touchdown of the night, an eight yard run to make it 29-21 after three. Neither team scored in the fourth.
The Hornets will now prepare for a Thanksgiving Day meeting with Georgetown at Hyland Field (10 a.m.).
“We’ll be at home on Thanksgiving against Georgetown and I know the kids will be up for that one,” Grimes said.