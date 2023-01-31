MANCHESTER — It’s good to be King.
How about ambassador?
Two Manchester Essex Regional Middle School teens — Anne Stevens of Essex and Charlie Athanas of Manchester-by-the-Sea — have recently achieved that status, being named Project 351 ambassadors, Superintendent Pamela Beaudoin and Principal Joanne Maino recently announced.
Founded in 2011, Project 351 is a “youth-led movement for change” led by ambassadors — 351 eighth-grade students each selected to represent one of city and town in Massachusetts. Ambassadors are selected for an “exemplary ethic of service and displays of the values of kindness, compassion, humility and gratitude.”
Athanas said his goal is to help as many people as he can. He wants to do it with peers who are also excited about the project.
“I want to learn how I can teach people about Project 351 and what a great organization it is,” he said. “I’d like to learn how to connect to more people in my community and teach them how to help people and give people more opportunities than what they may already have.”
For her part, Stevens said she also wants to help as many people as possible.
“I also want to help people in communities that don’t have as many chances as people from my community,” she said. “I hope my experience at Project 351 will teach me how to do this.”
Quiet leaders
Both Stevens and Athanas were selected by a team of teachers and administrators.
“Ann and Charlie are quiet leaders who model kindness and compassion to their peers every day simply by being who they are,” Maino said. “Project 351’s focus on giving students a platform for making change and helping them experience the power of their efforts, especially when working with others, is such a valuable experience for our students.”
The students both recently attended a “launch day” event at Boston’s Suffolk Downs to signify Project 351’s efforts.
“I was excited to learn more about Project 351 and what you can do as an ambassador,” said Stevens.
Athanas said the Project 351 gathering at Suffolk Downs was impressive in seeing the possible impacts approximately 350 eighth-graders could have on thousands of people through a number of different service projects.
“Launch day was amazing,” he said. “My favorite part of the day was when we went to Suffolk Downs and worked with Annie’s Kindness Blankets, McLean Hospital, and making items for veterans.”
Joseph T. “Joey” Porcello, an eighth grader at O’Maley Innovation Middle School, is representing Gloucester.
Since 2011, more than 4,000 Project 351 ambassadors have worked to leave a positive impact on an estimated 1.2 million residents in Massachusetts, according to Project 351 officials. The organization has received the support of such organizations as the Martin Richard Foundation, the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation and the Crimson Lion Foundation.
