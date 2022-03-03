The Manchester Essex Regional School Committee finalized the district’s fiscal 2023 budget with $460,000 slashed from programs and services.
These proposed cuts might not be gone for good, however. School Committee members hope to hang on to some services in the future by using the district’s reserve funds.
The $28,925,987 budget, approved Tuesday, will no longer cover one full-time high school math teacher position, one half-time high school art teacher position, one full-time classroom teacher position at Manchester Memorial, and the district’s K-6 exploratory foreign language program. This will save the district $270,000.
The late bus program will stop rolling, and the district’s bus routes will continue to run with one less route as it had done last year — another $70,00 saved.
In addition, the district will restructure its elementary intervention model, reducing 1.2 teacher assistant positions and one tutor, and its school psychologist structure. The district is expecting to see initial savings this year from a K-12 administrative and central office restructuring study. These changes are expected to net $120,000 in savings.
The rest of the $1.1 million gap between fiscal 2023 revenue and spending will be filled by using $520,000 in reserve funds
Essex will be expected to pay $9,007,671 of the budget. The yearly increase in apportionment for the town is set at 4.39%, meaning it will pay $395,436 more than last year. As a sign of good faith, members of the School Committee believed it was important to keep the percentage within the “low fours” as the district previously proposed to Essex at the start of the year. The night prior, the Essex Finance Committee met with the town’s selectmen to discuss plans for the town budget considering a 4.3% apportionment rate on the school budget.
Manchester’s apportionment rate will be 2.05%. Essex’s rate is larger as more Manchester students are leaving the district. Still, since Manchester students remain the majority, taxpayers will be responsible for $19,918,316 of the budget.
School Committee members struggled to come to a consensus on the finalized budget during the over hour-long deliberation. The budget that eventually passed initially failed earlier on in discussions.
Members considered multiple ways to mitigate the cuts. Matt Harrington suggested covering all proposed staffing cuts with reserve funds. However, based on the algorithms behind the budget, Director of Operations and Finance Avi Urbas stated earmarking more reserves on the proposed budget will end up increasing the total overall spending.
To keep the final spending tally consistent, Urbas suggested moving the $270,000 from the reserves into the school choice fund. The School Committee, however, did not beleive this was the right way to go. Many were concerned about the lack of transparency as it would essentially be paying staff off the books.
In the end, the vote to confirm the budget was 5-1. Matt Harrington, the single no vote, previously stated he would not vote for a budget that further reduced the district’s staff.
The motion was brought forth by member Eric Bourke. Before voting, he said he wished he could vote against his own motion. Still, he said he trusted Superintendent Pam {span}Beaudoin {/span}and Urbas moving forward with keeping the district’s reserves flexible.
Beaudoin told School Committee she’d like to see the elementary school teacher position funded as it affects classroom sizes.
Before closing out the meeting, the School Committee approved the $4,560,596 capital budget for fiscal 2023, which begin July 1.The budget increases 5.5% from last year.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.