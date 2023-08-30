MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA — Some residents of this seaside town want officials to crack down on parking scofflaws.
Others are calling for town officials to give offenders a second chance.
The debate was prompted by a few e-mails from residents regarding the town’s approach to parking enforcement, said Town Administrator Gregory Federspiel.
“There were a few tickets that have been given out where some of the recipients felt that a waiver (was) appropriate to provide,” said Federspiel. He recommended the Select Board consider the matter and review the town’s regulations for parking.
The Select Board then discussed parking and other enforcement approaches at its Aug. 7 meeting.
Select Board member Brian Sollosy pointed to a recent situation when a Manchester resident was given a ticket because his parked car did not have a resident sticker.
“We do have an appeals process,” he said. “That, to me, is grounds for an appeal. I think it’s a valid reason to negate the parking ticket, a car that’s registered and insured and paying excise tax in Manchester because they failed to put a sticker on in timely fashion. I think that deserves some consideration.”
But Select Board member Becky Jacques disagreed.
“As you know, we’ve had so many complaints about lack of enforcement, lack of ticketing. It’s perception, right or wrong, that’s the perception,” she said. “If one of my family members got a ticket for parking incorrectly, I would expect them to pay for it.”
Jacques said town officials need to be cautious about “forgiving some tickets and not others.” She added it is important for the town to not be perceived as being biased regarding traffic enforcement.
“We also live in a time of super litigation,” Jacques said. “To ask that the rules not apply to you as an individual is problematic in how that can accelerate and escalate.”
Select Board member Catherine Bilotta said she agreed with the points made by both Sollosy and Jacques.
“Each of you is saying something different,” said Bilotta. “What I heard Brian say was he wants to understand the waiver process because (with) any set of rules there’s always fringe cases. There should be a waiver process and I think there is one. They should go to the town clerk.”
But Bilotta added nobody should be asking for special treatment because they have been long-term residents.
“You’re both right but you’re just saying different things,” she said. “The police officers have to go by what they see on the car.”
In addition, Bilotta suggested it might be helpful to have better signage on Manchester streets.
“I don’t know that all of our signage is really clear,” she said. “Does it say resident parking only? Does it say resident sticker required?”
In response, Town Clerk Dianne Bucco, whose responsibilities include reviewing and ruling on appeals of parking violations, told board members she has seen a recent decline in the number of parking appeals.
“It is, by far, an easier process than it was before,” she said. “There are (fewer) appeals than there were before.”
Bucco said in the past month 26 parking violations were appealed. She said some of the waivers were given to new residents unaware of the town’s parking restrictions.
“When exceptions come, we can abate the ticket,” she said. “Once a ticket’s written, it costs the town money, whether it’s abated or not. Every ticket’s going to cost you something. If there’s a rule, you’re supposed to follow it. I just enforce those rules.”
Bucco said her standard for abatements is clear.
“I just look at what the issue is,” she said. “If it’s valid, I’ll abate it and if it’s not, I’m just going to say no.”
Manchester Police Chief Todd Fitzgerald said his department has one parking enforcement officer on duty.
He also said while towing cars parked illegally presents its own host of challenges to police, sometimes it’s is necessary.
“If it’s an absolute public safety issue where a car is blocking the road, then it doesn’t matter who it is, it’s going,” he said. “We talk about this at the beginning of every single summer at our staff meetings — tow if you have to.”
According to Manchester-by-the-Sea’s website, parking is regulated:
Downtown.: Limited to two hours between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., which has precedence over resident stickers or placards.
Beach Street. Two-hour visitor parking is available between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Town Hall lot, 10 Central St. There are approximately 50 two-hour spaces for out-of-towners from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. No time limit on resident parking with sticker.A pedestrian walkway connects the lot to downtown businesses.
Norwood and North streets and Norwood and Beach streets: Resident stickers required. Business placards required between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Masconomo Park lot, 60 Beach St. Resident sticker parking, business placards required between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., and approximately 20 three-hour parking spaces for non-residents.
40 Beach St. This seasonal lot at Harbor Point is privately managed. Approximately 20 spaces are available on weekends from Memorial Day through Labor Day. The lot opens at 9 a.m., weather permitting, and costs $25 to park.
Singing Beach. From April 16 to Oct. 14, there is limited parking for non-residents for a $30 fee on Mondays through Fridays when the attendant is on duty, and available at the beach manager’s discretion. The lot closes daily at 10 p.m. Violators will be towed at the operator’s expense. From Oct. 15 to April 15, limited non-resident parking is available in designated areas. Dogs are allowed during this period.
More information is available at www.manchester.ma.us.
