MANCHESTER — The state’s MBTA multi-family zoning requirement could make a good fit for Manchester.
Town Planner Sue Brown discussed the controversial new state legislation at a meeting with selectmen on Tuesday. The multi-family overlay, she said, could fit well within the town’s General Zoning District.
A state economic development bill passed in January 2021 requires 175 MBTA communities (except Boston) to create at least one zoning district no more than a half-mile from a transit station in which multifamily housing is permitted by right, that is not age restricted and that would be suitable for families with children. The district would have to be at a minimum 50 acres with a gross density of 15 units per acre.
Manchester’s 100-acre General Zoning District that spans downtown from Bennett to Lincoln streets is completely located within the required half-mile distance from the town’s MBTA commuter rail stop. It already has a housing density of 7.3 units per acre, half of the 15-unit per acre stipulation proposed in the MBTA multi-family zoning draft guidelines.
Under zoning laws currently on the books, the General District allows for three dwelling units per lot; four can be built with a special permit. Lots are required to be 6,000 square feet or larger.
This means for 50 acres of land, the General District can hold a up to 1,050 residential units, putting its maximum density at 21 units per acre.
Is doubling up on housing density viable in the General District? Brown points out that the town already has far more dense housing elsewhere. For example, the five multi-family housing units between 33 and 48/50 Union St. contain 25 units over 34,744 square feet, a density of 31 units per acre.
The closest example the town has of a density of 15 units per acre is Summer Street. Forty units are located over the 95,490 square feet between 4 and 12 Summer St., pegging the density at 18 units per acre.
Brown also pointed out that Manchester is known for its condensed residential downtown.
“It is a part of our (history) and character,” she said. “I think we can embrace the goals of protecting the town’s character and its natural resources and really promote housing where it’s most appropriate.”
Moving forward, Brown recommends the town reassess its capacity and engage with the community before the action plan is due to the state Department of Housing and Community Development in December. All MBTA communities must be in compliance with the new regulation by 2024 or face losing grant money.
Public comment on the policy’s draft guidelines is open until March 31.
Gloucester, in a letter Tuesday to the DHCD, said, “The ‘smart growth’ model of placing more people into already densely populated neighborhoods has been proven to be immoral for centuries, and to keep promoting it is equally repugnant.”
Rockport Planning Board Chairman Jason Shaw sent a letter Tuesday to the DHCD outlining how Rockport cannot abide by the proposed guidelines.
For example, the draft guidelines state that communities may split their multi-family districts around the half-mile radius so long as one is a minimum of 25 acres.
Rockport hopes to implement a 12.3-acre Transit Oriented Village Overlay District at Town Meeting this year, which would allow for a maximum of 160 housing units surrounding the MBTA Station on Railroad Avenue.
“Rockport might be able to find 25 acres within the half-mile of the train station which would be suitable for as-of-right multi-family housing,” the letter reads. “Nevertheless, adding 12.7 acres of multifamily housing to the 12.3-acre “Transit Oriented Village Overlay District” to arrive at 25 contiguous acres would have (to be) done through the rezoning of land in several noncontiguous areas. Rockport would not be able to find 50 acres suitable for multifamily housing zoning.”
