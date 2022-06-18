MANCHESTER — Pickleball is coming to town this summer.
The town plans to open six pickleball courts at the old skatepark at Sweeney Park around the Fourth of July, according to Parks and Recreation Director Cheryl Marshall.
“As of now, (playing on the courts) will be on first-come, first-serve basis just like the tennis courts,” she explained. “We’re not planning on having reservations. We may host programs to teach people how to play.”
Nocella Paving Company, the contractors currently repaving Summer and Forest streets, were hired to handle this $130,000 project. Money for the courts were raised through Community Preservation Act grants and town funds approved at Town Meeting.
Marshall notes the aging skatepark had remained vacant for the past five years. The ramps and rails that once populated the blacktop have since been removed.
Construction on the courts and fencing is expected to begin sometime later this month.
“It’s the talk in the area right now,” Marshall said.
Pine Street field update
Once the pickleball courts are up and running, the town will focus its efforts on converting the old Pine Street dump into a 240- by 180-foot all-purpose athletic field.
Marshall said the project will seek approval from the Conservation Committee at its meeting on Tuesday, July 19.
“The wetland scientist was out there recently,” Marshall said. “He had to move around some of the flags. We had the area flagged off in winter with the engineering study. It should not effect the overall project.”
If all goes well, the town will put the project up for bid later this summer. Construction is expected to begin in the fall.
Following a $92,200 engineering study by Weston & Sampson, Town Meeting this year approved granting $800,000 for construction.
The park will be used as a substitute for Sweeney Park while it undergoes renovations in the future.
Originally, the plan was to have construction of the Pine Street and Sweeney Park renovation projects begin congruently.
“We fast-tracked the Pine Street project and slowed down Sweeney,” said Marshall.
