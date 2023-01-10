MANCHESTER — Meeting together Monday, the Select and Planning Boards unanimously approved the appointment of Susan Hanson-Philbrick to a vacant seat on the Planning Board.
Admitted to the bar in 1986, the Northeastern University Law School and Smith College graduate has worked as a prosecutor for the Essex District Attorney’s Office and also for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Boston.
Hanson-Philbrick will fill out the term of Gary Gilbert, who recently stepped down in advance of his term expiring in May.
Before her appointment, Hanson-Philbrick answered questions put forth by members of both boards, including what defines her philosophy regarding zoning questions and her familiarity with the town’s master plan.
“I have a lot of learning to do,” she said, adding she believes she will take out nomination papers for the next full term on the board. “It’s finally nice to be able to contribute to the town. I worked for the state and the Justice Department for a long time.”
Hanson-Philbrick has lived in Manchester for 24 years.
“It’s an exciting opportunity to give back to the community,” she said.
Hanson-Philbrick said her legal background will assist her in reading and interpreting the questions related to zoning districts.
Also, she stressed the importance of helping those in Manchester understand the complex nature of zoning laws.
“I think it will be instrumental in getting the word out to the community," she said. "I think the Planning Board plays such an important role for the community.”
Board members pointed to the demands facing the Planning Board, including such issues as planning for a possible MBTA zoning district in Manchester, questions related to senior housing and also matters related to recreation needs in town.
Select Board member Catherine Bilotta praised Hanson-Philbrick for her preparation skills.
“You have indicated you have started to peruse the master plan,” she said. “I think that’s wonderful.”
Asked what her knowledge is of accessory dwelling units, Hanson-Philbrick said the complex nature of the issue needs further study and understanding.
“It’s a complicated issue,” she said. “I can see why it’s controversial.”
Answering another question about trying to find common ground in the face of issues where people have entrenched positions, Hanson-Philbrick said sometimes the only answer is to continue working on solutions to problems.
“You just keep working at it,” she said.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.