MANCHESTER— Starting Sept. 1, masks will be required to be worn when entering all businesses and public buildings in town.
Selectmen and the Board of Health voted unanimously in a joint meeting last Thursday to bring back indoor masking to help mitigate recent COVID-19 variants and proactively prevent community spread. The mask order will be in place until further notice.
Manchester currently has 77% of its eligible population fully vaccinated and reported five active positive cases last Thursday, Aug. 19.
The Board of Health is hosting a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic this Thursday, Aug. 26, from 8 a.m. to 10 at the Laughing Gull Café, 4 Summer St. The clinic will provide first and second doses of the newly FDA-approved Pfizer vaccine to anyone older than 12. A follow-up clinic will be held Thursday, Sept. 16, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the same location.
The Board of Health will also be administering third doses to severely immunocompromised individuals. Third doses are not booster shots, they are for the immune-compromised who did not have the expected immune response from the first two doses. Massachusetts residents who have questions about whether a third dose of vaccine is recommended for them should contact their medical provider to discuss these recommendations.