MANCHESTER — Fall Town Meeting will be held indoors at Manchester Essex Regional High School on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 1 p.m.
The meeting will be held in the school's gymnasium, 36 Lincoln St. Seating areas will be organized in groups of two and spaced 5 1/2 feet apart from one another. A total of 125 seating areas, or 250 seats, will be available.
Overflow seating will be available in the school's auditorium. Attendees will be required to sit at least two seats away from the person next to them. Those who are not vaccinated or have an exemption from wearing masks will be seated in the back of the room directly underneath the auditorium's air circulation system.
Those in the auditorium will be able to watch and listen along with what's happening in the cafeteria via a closed-circuit TV broadcast, and vice versa. Microphones will be available for public comment at each viewing location.
The date, time and location of Fall Town Meeting was decided when selectmen met Monday. Town Moderator Alan Wilson said he will be meeting with the Board of Health in the coming days to work on a public health protocol for the event.
"Having 200 to 300 people or more in one space indoors for the length of time that this meeting is likely to take is inherently risk," he said. "I will do everything i can to implement safety measures to make it as safe and protective to the public health as possible, but that won't eliminate the risk."
Selectwoman Ann Harrison said she was still uncomfortable with holding the meeting as some may not participate due to concerns over their health. Selectmen Chairman Jeffrey H. Bodmer-Turner said he understood, but the threat of COVID-19 is expected to be around for years to come.
Previously, selectmen decided against hosting the Fall Town Meeting outdoors due to late fall weather. They had hoped to hold it at an auditorium outside of town that could hold all attendees while remaining socially distant.
The Fall Town Meeting warrant will be finalized when selectmen meet on Monday, Oct. 18. To keep proceedings as short as possible, selectmen will restrict this November's warrant to time-sensitive articles only; all other articles will be delayed to Annual Town Meeting in the spring.
The Planning Board had planned to submit four articles for the fall warrant. Due to time constraints, it will only present two to the floor, Planning Board member Sarah Hammond Creighton confirmed at Monday's selectmen meeting. One will allow Planning Board members to renumber the zoning bylaws for clarity; the other will allow members to modify or delete zoning bylaw passages that are either outdated or in conflict with case law.
Other time-sensitive articles expected to be on the Fall Town Meeting warrant include funding for a new Harbormaster boat. Parks and Recreation is also seeking money for the Sweeney Park renovation project. Funds will be used to convert the landfill on Pine Street into a practice field while construction at the park takes place.
The deadline for citizen petitions is Saturday, Oct. 16, at 1 p.m. Bodmer-Turner said on Monday the town has already received two petitions from Manchester Affordable Housing.