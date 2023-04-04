MANCHESTER — Annual Town Meeting on Monday night worked through a 20-article warrant, including approving the town’s $40.5 million budget.
“We had a successful meeting,” said Town Administrator Gregory Federspiel. “We had a lot of robust discussion. We did pretty well.”
The meeting at Manchester’s Memorial Elementary School approved articles to spend $245,081 for the town’s share of the Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School District, $16,535,944 for its assessment for the Manchester Essex Regional School District, and create zoning for adult entertainment businesses.
The meeting kicked off a few moments past 6:30 p.m. By almost 10 p.m., attendees were headed for the doors, voting on or passing over the 20 articles.
Here's Town Meeting's decisions on the articles:
1 – Receive and file town reports. Approved 245-6 with 11 abstentions.
2 – Fix the salaries and compensation for the town moderator and Select Board members (They receive no money). Approved 260-5 with eight abstentions.
3 - Pay $245,081 as the town’s share of the Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School District. Approved 270-5 with eight abstentions.
4 - Pay town debts, part of the town’s $15,694,873 operating budget, including:
• Insurance fees amounting to $5,258,228.
• Public Safety costs, including Police and Fire fees, Harbor Master fees, emergency management fees and animal control costs totaling $4,088,618.
• Department of Public Works fees totaling $2,293,627.
• Enterprise Funds, including water and sewer costs amounting to $1,692,219.
Town Meeting agreed to finance this measure 264-15 with five voters abstaining.
“The town is in great financial shape,” said Finance Committee Sarah Mellish.
5 - Finance $4,241,300 for road and building projects, as well as work on the town’s Harbor Management Plan. Approved 268-9, with six abstaining.
6 - Pay the town’s $16,535,944 assessment for the Manchester Essex Regional School District, by motion of Manchester Essex Regional School Committee Vice Chair Chris Reed, for the fiscal year beginning July 1. Approved 258-8, with six abstentions.
7 – Approve Manchester Essex Regional School District’s plan to take a $1.6 million loan to renovate, repair and improve the school’s outdoor athletic fields. Approved 211-49, with three abstentions.
Voters in the Manchester and Essex town elections must now vote on whether to approve a Proposition 2½ debt exclusion override, which would allow the towns to exclude the debt for the project from the 2.5% annual increase in the tax levy allowed under Proposition 2½.
In the recent past, the Regional School Committee has dipped into the district's Reserve Fund to finance some operating costs. No more.
“The budget we present to you tonight moves us off the (reliance) of reserves,” said Superintendent Pamela Beaudoin.
8 - Approve $436,600 for Community Preservation Committee expenses and projects. Approved 201-17 with three abstentions.
9 - Deposit $289,300 in the town’s “Other Post Employment Benefits Trust Fund.” Approved 203-10, with eight abstaining.
10 - Amend the town bylaws to create a revolving fund to cover costs associated with operating emergency dispensing sites and clinics and set a spending limit of $50,000 for fiscal year 2024. Approved 191-22 with four abstentions.
11 – Set a spending limit of $375,000 for Manchester recreation programs in fiscal year 2024. Approved 200-15, with three abstentions.
12 – Allow town offices to close on Saturdays. Approved 197-14, with five abstentions.
13 - Raise the parking fees from $25 to $50. Approved 140-70, with four abstentions.
14 – Require any residential building with more than four units to have sprinklers. Approved 159-49, with six abstentions.
15 - Allow the Select Board to research, develop and enter into a contract for aggregate electronic services. Approved 186-26 with two abstentions.
Select Board member Catherine Bilotta said the measure was a win for residents. She said the idea would not be mandatory but provide residents with the chance to opt out of the plan.
“Basically, it’s a change to save you money,” she said. “We recommend you approve this and allow us to negotiate (for a favorable contract).”
16 - Levy special assessments to pay for the laying of water pipes. Voters agreed with this article by a margin of 195 saying yes, 11 voting no and four who abstained.
17 - Amend the zoning bylaws by adding a new “Section 8.6 Adult Entertainment.” Approved 192-8 with one abstentions, receiving the required a two-thirds majority .
Part of the measure’s passage included a motion to extend the requirement that any such establishment be located at least 1,000 feet from a residence or child daycare facility
Planning Board interim member Susan Philbrick said before the change to the bylaw was made, Manchester was unable to determine what the parameters should be for any possible adult entertainment establishment in town.
“We have no criteria with which to analyze (an application),” she said. “We’re in a vulnerable position. This is the result the Planning Board being proactive.”
18 - Modify town bylaws regarding accessory dwellings in single residences. Tabled by a voice vote.
19 – Add new section to the bylaws governing senior housing and facilities offering nursing care. By a voice vote, residents passed over this article.
20 – Reduce the tax rate. Tabled by a voice vote.
