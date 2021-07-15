Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Thursday, southwest winds around 5 knots, becoming south in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Areas of fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Friday south winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Showers likely with chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Sunday through Monday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.