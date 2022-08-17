Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary
GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
Wednesday, north winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet. Patchy fog. Showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical mile.
Wednesday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Patchy fog. A chance of showers.
Thursday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Thursday night and Friday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Saturday through Sunday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.