Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM EDT MONDAY THROUGH MONDAY EVENING
Monday, south winds 15 to 20 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Showers likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Monday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, becoming west after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Showers likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Tuesday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming west in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Wednesday and Wednesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Thursday and Thursday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday and Friday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.