MANCHESTER — The Masconomo Council 1232 Knights of Columbus, based in Manchester, is raising money for food, clothing, shelter and humanitarian aid needed for individuals and families displaced from their homes by the war in Ukraine.
Donors will see their gifts double as donations raised locally will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the international Knights of Columbus organization, headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut, according to Ray McNulty of the Masconomo Council.
Ukrainian relief funds collected will be distributed and administered by Knights of Columbus council members on the ground in Poland and other countries bordering Ukraine.
There is a special Knights of Columbus website, https://donate.kofccharities.org/team/411722, dedicated to this Ukraine relief effort. Donors will receive a receipt for contributions.