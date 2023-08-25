The 54th Season at Me&Thee Music in Marblehead is set to begin on Friday, Sept. 8, with the woman the Orlando Sentinel aptly called “a fearless folkZinger!” Christine Lavin, who has a flair for the creative, the dramatic and the humorous, will bring songs from her latest solo album, her 25th, On My Way To Hooverville. The album includes a retelling of the time she was an entourage driver for the first week of Bob Dylan’s “Rolling Thunder Revue” Tour.
Lavin has been showered with awards including five ASCAP Composer Awards, The Kate Wolf Memorial Award, and her book “Cold Pizza for Breakfast: A Mem-Wha??” won the 43rd Annual ASCAP Deems Taylor Award for excellence in writing about music.
Christine’s song “Planet X,” which details Pluto’s history and planetary status debate in rhyme is included in the book “The Pluto Files: The Rise and Fall of America’s Favorite Planet” by Neil deGrasse Tyson, who included Lavin in a live concert “Comedians & Astronomers”
at The Beason Theater in New York City.
Christine’s spirited performances have been held all over the US, Canada, Australia, Germany and Israel where she often hosted knitting circles and Downton Abbey-style napkin folding sessions.
The Me&Thee fall season continues on Friday, September 22 with well-known folk-rock star Jon Pousette-Dart. The Pousette-Dart Band was a mainstay of album radio and the college circuit in the 1970’s and became one of the busiest groups in the US touring with such acts as Bonnie Raitt, The Byrds, Little Feat, The Eagles, James Taylor, The J. Geils Band, Eddie Money, Manfred Mann, Jonathan Edwards, Emmylou Harris , Billy Joel and many more.
Over the years, the Pousette-Dart Band released four critically hailed albums for Capitol Records including the compilation, “The Best of Pousette-Dart Band.” The band got plenty of airplay across the country with such songs as “Amnesia,” “What Can I Say,” and “Freezing Hot.”
In recent years, Jon has reignited his musical career beginning with a recorded reunion with his colleagues aptly entitled “It’s About Time.” He is once again touring with singer-guitarist Jim Chapdelaine, who will join him in Marblehead.
In one of her few concert appearances since the pandemic, Catie Curtis brings her engaging, socially conscious and optimistic music to the Me&Thee on Friday, October 6. An award-winning singer/songwriter, philanthropist and ‘folk-rock goddess,’ Catie lives in the Boston area with her wife and two adopted children and has the uncanny ability to radiate a positive, authentic glow felt by everyone in her presence. For more than 25 years, Catie toured full-time in the US and throughout Europe, releasing 14 recordings and selling over a quarter million CDs, not to mentioned streaming and downloads and two performances at the White House.
Fresh from the Millennium Stage at the Kennedy Center in Washington, the Me&Thee welcomes back Chris Smither on Friday, October 20. For over 50 years, Chris has been an American original with his effortless, intricately rippling guitar and distinctive gravely voice. A stellar songwriter, bluesman, interpreter, and poet, Smither reimagines the acoustic blues as a vehicle for rich, philosophically complex lyrics.
His latest album, his 18th, More From The Levee, is a continuation of Smither’s 50 years of performing earmarked by his back-porch feel of intricate acoustic blues accompanied by his own boot-heel-on-wood rhythms.
The contemporary African music of the Wangari Fahari Trio graces the Me&Thee stage on Friday, November 3rd. Wangari is a gifted Kenyan singer, writer and activist who was mentored by Grammy award winning, South African singer Miriam Makeba and civil rights activist Joan Baez.
Wangari creates modern African soundscapes that envelop an audience, mixing the creative instrumentation of Swahili folk traditions and Taraab with a fusion of other multi-cultural influences. Her latest album, “Siri Ya Diani” (Secret of the Sea) has just been released.
This performance is supported by the Marblehead Cultural Council, a local agency, which is funded by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency, as part of the “World Music Series at the Me&Thee.
Me&Thee Music welcomes the return of Rani Arbo and daisy mayhem on Friday, November 17 with their special brand of barefoot, front porch, tap-your-feet Americana music which transports audiences from the Georgia Sea Islands and Appalachians to a Texas dance hall and a New Orleans street parade.
Tight harmonies, foot stomping rhythms and indelible sings are the hallmarks of this popular band whose lockstep harmonies can shake the rafters or hush a room.
Me&Thee Music concludes the first half of its 2023-2024 season on Friday, December 8 with a special concert by Marblehead favorites Mason Daring & Jeanie Stahl, celebrating their 50 years of singing and collaboration. Mason and Jeanie have appeared many times over the years at the Me&Thee and audiences are excited to welcome them back for this special evening.
No-fee Tickets are $25 - 35. Students and children are always $10. Locally, tickets are available at Arnould’s Gallery, Washington Street, Marblehead. Online Info and No-Fee Tickets at available at meandthee.org. No phone orders are accepted and no other ticket websites are authorized.
Doors open at 7:15pm, and the music begins shortly after 8pm. Me&Thee Music is a non-profit, all-volunteer organization now in its 54rd season at
the Unitarian Universalist Church, 28 Mugford Street in Marblehead. Refreshments and desserts are served.